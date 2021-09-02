Traditional currach racing returns to the waters off Skerries

Currach crews from all over the East Coast met in Skerries, Co. Dublin, for a Three Island Challenge. (photo by Maxwell's)

Three Island Challenge. Pic shows winning brothers at the finish Michael , Simon and Ronan O Donnell from Gweedoor Donegal. (photo by Maxwell's)

Crews from all over Ireland recently participated in the third Skerries Currach Three Island Challenge which has become an increasingly popular annual event in the seaside town.

The race, which coincided with Heritage Week 2021, involved crews rowing their currachaí for seven kilometres around the three famous islands off the coast of Skerries – Colt, St Patrick’s and Shennick – before returning to shore.

This year, 11 boats were present at Skerries South Strand with great sea conditions for the racing challenge, which can be weather-dependent due to choppy waters and strong currents at the back of the islands.

Extra care was also taken to ensure that the race was COVID-compliant, with seats and oars sanitised and masks worn by crews during close lifting operations.

A total of nine crews – from Donegal, Belfast, Warrenpoint, Skerries and Dublin – competed in the challenge. The O Domhnaill Brothers, from gCumann na gCurach of Gaoth Dobhair, claimed first place in their boat, 'Renegade'; Carlingford Lough Currach Club, in 'Emerald', came in second; the Belfast crew of Lagan Currachs were third; and the Liffey crew took fourth place.

The Skerries currachaí recorded respectable times, despite being designed as traditional working boats rather than for racing. ‘Currach na Sceirí’ – with Teddy Otto, Finbarr O’Shea and Dominic Gilmore – came in fifth; ‘Saoirse’, a two-hander with father and son Shane and Altan Holland on board, came sixth; and Joe O Connor, Tony Moran and Billy O’Dea came seventh in ‘Musha’, which was originally an Aran Islands boat.

The first Skerries Currach Three Island Challenge was held in 2019 after a group of local enthusiasts decided to build their first boat, named ‘Currach na Sceirí’, in a member’s shed. They originally used the currach to access the islands for clean-up operations before coming up with the idea for the annual race.

The Skerries group’s members were inspired by the craftsmanship of traditional boat builders and a famous Guinness TV ad from 1977. Their newest currach, ‘Saoirse’, was built during lockdown and was launched earlier this summer.

The 'East Coast Currach Rowing Championship Perpetual Cup' dates from 1959 when Denis Guiney, of Clerys department store fame, presented a silver cup to the Skerries Currach race in 1959-1960. This cup was recently donated to Currachaí na Sceirí by the Murray family in Skerries for the Three Island Challenge.