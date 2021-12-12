‘Toy Library’ set for Balbriggan in the New Year

Following a representation from Cllr Karen Power (GP) Fingal County Council has committed to making a range of toys available at Balbriggan Library.

As well as being a source of fun for children, the selected toys are educational and developmental and have been chosen to develop motor, social and sensory skills.

These resources can be enjoyed by all children in the community and in particular children with autism and other neurodiverse conditions.

Speaking on the plans, Cllr Power said: “Recently I did a tidy up of my kids toys ahead of Christmas and tidying up the house for the festive season made me realise something ... they have way too many toys.

“In addition to creating clutter, toys are expensive especially if you have more than one child in your household.”

She added: “That’s why I think the concept of a toy library is brilliant.

“It cuts down on the amount of plastic being brought into homes and it also helps with the financial cost of buying new toys for parents and I am thrilled that following my motion, Fingal County Council will be making toys available within the new facilities at Balbriggan Library.”

Cllr Power concluded: “Playing is an important part of a child’s brain development and having free places where parents can go with their children to interact with toys and other children is essential.

“On that basis I am hopeful that toy libraries will be rolled out in other towns and villages across Fingal”

The toys will be available in Balbriggan Library from January 2022, just as your children are getting tired of all the toys they got for Christmas.