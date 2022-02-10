Towers raring to go in AFL opener

Absentee - Round Towers Lusk begin their AFL campaign without the services of Cormac Howley. Picture: Sportsfile

Colm O’Brien has traded the small ball for the bigger one and says he is aiming to steer Round Towers Lusk to another competitive season ahead of Sunday’s AFL2 opener against St Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh in Thomas Ashe Park (throw-in 10.30am).

The Tipperary native, having tasted success with Round Towers Lusk in the Junior Hurling Championship, has taken over the top job from Damien Hughes and he believes Lusk have good foundations in place as they aim to consolidate their senior status in the league and championship.

O’Brien feels the first two matches, which see them take on Plunketts and Templeogue Synge Street, will be a good test for them.

“We are kind of getting up and running. It’s a slow start and we are into the fireplace with a game straightaway, but after the last two years lads are looking forward to playing matches again,” he said.

Round Towers claimed the scalp of Plunketts in last year’s championship, but they start 2022 without former Dublin U21 Cormac Howley who is away travelling, Rory O’Brien is likely to be sidelined for the league with an ACL injury and Liam Bohan will sit out the early stages of Lusk’s campaign due to a hamstring problem.

Nonetheless O’Brien believes there is enough talent coming through to keep Lusk competitive ahead of the start of the championship in August.

“Look, I’m very excited about the team. We have five or six young lads coming through who I believe will be strong at senior football for the next 10 years.

“And I’ve got a very good team in Noel Shields, Neil Hanlon and Noel O’Brien who are my selectors, so I’ve a great knowledge with the three guys behind me.”

The league season will officially kick off this Friday when Skerries Harps take on Clontarf under lights in their Division 1 opener in St Anne’s Park at 8pm.

On the back of their U21 ‘A’ success over Whitehall Colmcille last year, Skerries will be looking for a good start to the season ahead of their big derby clash at home to St Maur’s next month.

For their part Maur’s are away to Cuala on Sunday, while Naomh Mearnog – in their first full season in Division 1 – are away to a St Vincent’s side who have traditionally fared well against north County Dublin opposition.

In Division 2 St Sylvester’s are beginning life under their new management team of Derek Roche and Daniel St Ledger.

Sylvester’s have continually brought through county players at underage level and in the likes of Alex Wright and Sean Guiden have the forwards to hurt opposition defences on any given day.

Nonetheless, one would expect Raheny to be pushing for honours in the division along with Templeogue Synge Street who have in Scott McConnell one of the best free-takers around at the moment.

This weekend Templeogue host Fingallians who, having beaten Fingal Ravens in last season’s Senior 2 relegation play-off, will be looking to push on in 2022.

With former four-in-a-row All-Star Paul Flynn committing to another season, Fingallians will be looking to get as much ball as possible into their marquee player who remains as competitive as ever 11 years after winning his first All-Ireland medal.

St Pat’s Donabate, who have already chalked up impressive wins over Sylvester’s and Fingallians in pre-season, look likely to start out as favourites to win Division 3, although keep an eye out for St Margarets under their new manager Dee O’Donoghue.