Tough test for Syls in their Leinster opener

County fever hits Malahide this weekend as St Sylvester’s host Carlow champions Bennekerry/Tinryland in Saturday’s Leinster Intermediate Championship tie at Broomfield (throw-in 2pm).

The combined outfit ended Old Leighlin’s three-year reign as champions in Saturday’s decider with Cliodhna Ni She registering 2-3 in her team’s memorable 3-6 to 2-3 win.

And completing a terrific day for the forward she was then crowned TG4 Junior Players Player of the Year award during the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars Awards banquet later that evening.

And Sylvester’s manager Anthony Cooke, who guided the Malahide ladies to Intermediate success against Castleknock earlier this month, believes the newly crowned Carlow championship will provide a formidable challenge on the day.

“They’ve a very strong defence and goalkeeper with a couple of dangerous forwards, and considering Old Leighlin got to the final last year, Bennekerry Tinryland will be very strong.”

While Ni She will lead the line for the Carlow outfit, they are not short on quality elsewhere, with a number featuring on the Carlow squad that were beaten by Antrim in the All-Ireland Junior semi-final after extra time.

Niamh Kelly will be another to look out for, while they also have two quality defenders in Nuala Mohan and Ruth Bermingham.

Meanwhile on the club front last week there was disappointment for Round Towers Lusk, with goals from Katie Lovely and Sophie O’Hara not enough to deny Ballyboden St Endas victory in the Division 5 Adult League Cup final on a 4-9 to 2-9 scoreline.

Earlier on in the week Ballyboden had defeated Naomh Mearnog in the semi-final, with Lauren Waters and Ciara Holland on target for Mearnog.

Fingallians also fell short in the Division 9 decider with a 1-10 to 6-8 defeat to Round Towers Clondalkin, with Caoimhe Ni Murchu, Eimear Shovlin, Lauren Mc Cormack and Sarah Power hitting the bulk of the scores for the home side.

The Division 6 League Cup went to Portobello after they defeated Garristown 7-16 to 3-13.