Top TT riders affected as Dunlop withdraw under-fire slick tyres

Mike Browne was in flying form at the start of his TT qualifying, following his crash at Cookstown. Photo Baylon McCaughey

PRACTICE for this year’s TT started on Sunday last, but there was more drama when Dunlop Tyres made a dramatic announcement following the North West, where a number of the top riders saw their tyres literally disintegrate.

Dunlop blamed the problems on a bad batch and assured riders there would be no problem for the TT.

With Dunlop tyres not used in either MotoGP or World Superbike, the real test bed for this iconic tyre manufacturer is not there for them, and they have issued this statement just prior to the TT.

“We are racers at heart and safety is very much our first consideration. With our long history of success at the Isle of Man TT, we know what it takes to win and set lap records at one of the most challenging races in the world.

“Following tyre conditions experienced by three Superbike riders on Dunlop KR108 slick rear race tyres at the North West 200, and understanding the importance of giving riders the confidence they need to perform on such a demanding high-speed road circuit, we have taken the decision to withdraw the KR108 slick rear tyre range from the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races and offer the D213 GP PRO threaded rear tyre range as an alternative option.”

This announcement affects big names such as the world’s fastest road racer Peter Hickman, Dean Harrison, Conor Cummins, Davey Todd, Michael Dunlop and Lee Johnston.

Michael Dunlop announced that he will ride Metzeler tyres for the TT, and in the first practice session on Sunday 19-time TT winner Dunlop set the pace in the Supersport class on his MD Racing Yamaha at 124.10mph.

He was eighth fastest on the Hawk Suzuki in the Superbike class with a lap of 124.469mph and 12th in the Superstock class after only doing a single lap on his MD Racing Honda at 120.607mph. Hickman’s fastest lap was 126.48mph.

Outright lap record holder Hickman, plus 2019 Senior TT winner Harrison, along with Padgett’s Honda riders Todd and Cummins continued to run Dunlop tyres on Sunday.

Todd recorded the fastest lap of the day on his Superbike at 127.49mph. Newcomer Glenn Irwin and 23-time winner John McGuinness were already using Metzeler tyres after Honda made the switch from Dunlop rubber prior to the start of the 2022 road racing season.

Irwin made a great start to his TT career as a newcomer, lapping at 122.6mph. He was delighted with his debut and said: “It’s incredible what you can learn following Derek Sheils, Davy Morgan and Michael Dokupil.”

John McGuinness was back to form on his Honda Superstock, lapping at 124.95, while one of the best performances came in the sidecar session, when newcomers Harry Payne and Mark Wilkes lapped at more than 110mph on their second ever lap of the 37.75-mile course.

Joe Loughlin made a flying debut start on the ILR Racing Paton with a lap of 114.992, while Cork rider Mike Browne, who was out for the first time since his nasty crash at Cookstown, lapped at 120.282mph.

