Toilet facilities to be provided at Bremore all-weather pitch in Balbriggan

An Independent councillor has called on the Chief Executive to update councillors in relation to the “urgent need” to provide toilet facilities at the Bremore all-weather pitch.

Speaking at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Grainne Maguire said that Bremore Castle is “starting to be a bit more open and active”, but she didn’t believe people should have to wait for Bremore Castle to open before they have toilet facilities.

Cllr Maguire noted Bremore all-weather pitch is a “hugely used facility”, and that the management and executive know the request has been put in “on a regular basis.”

Cllr Maguire said it wasn’t just local community groups needing facilities, but people coming into the town from other organisations.

Noting “the answer is nothing more than I would have expected”, Cllr Maguire said she would have liked “some indication as to when these facilities will be provided.”

Supporting the motion, Cllr Tony Murphy (NP) noted this was probably not the first time the facilities were requested.

A lot of people, he said, walked through the area during the Covid-19 pandemic, without having a toilet facility on that side of the beach area.

Responding to councillors, a council official said a “complicating factor” is that there are no on-site staff at the location on an ongoing basis, in comparison to some of the regional parks.

The council is working with the Operations Department to find the best solution to suit the level of usage of the castle and the all-weather pitch, he said.

The official was “confident” the council would be able to do that “in a reasonable timeframe”, and the council has commenced a process in relation to the facility.

Provision of a toilet facility was “the easy part”, he said, but it’s the ongoing maintenance of that facility that is an issue due to a lack of staff.

A report issued by the council stated: “The council has recently met with the local stakeholders with a view to establishing the most appropriate arrangements for the management and maintenance of public toilets for use in connection with the all-weather pitch and events and activities associated with Bremore Castle and the regional park.

"The procurement of suitable facilities is being progressed having regards to the requirements outlined by these stakeholders.”