Timely new lease of life for Moto X in Ireland

Luke Smith has been snapping at the heels of the top 3 at the opening rounds of the championship. Photo courtesy Emma Lynch

IT is a joy to see that both sides of our Moto X section of our sport (MCI and MRA) get together to promote a proper Irish championship that has excellent sponsorship and the important item at the finale to the season, an overall Irish champion and not the different class champions like in previous years.

I caught up with Mick McGinn to find out the whole story, which is an important step forward for Moto X.

“This Irish Championship is different from any other that has been run, and for the first time ever we have Saturday and Sunday racing, especially up north, as it was never run on a Sunday before.

“We have changed the format around, to have prize-money for the overall Irish Moto X champion, that is not like the MX1 or MX2 championships of old.

“We are qualifying the “C’s” the “B’s” and the “A’s” together, but then we are picking out the top 10 on the day, between A’s and B’s, with the top 40 on the day to be in the Pro class.

“At some tracks like Cork or Gormanston you could have riders from the “B” grade that would be faster on the day, and this does away with any discrepancies in the grading system, and you end up with the fastest 40 riders going back to back for your top race on the day.

“Then the top 10 will get prize-money, and it’s the best we have had for many years, with the winner taking home €500, and down to 10th place. This is bringing the top riders to the events, which hasn’t happened for many years.

“At the end of the year the top rider will receive €2,500, with the second place rider taking home €1,500 and the third place rider taking home €1,000. So the overall winner will be declared the Irish Moto X champion for 2022.

“We are getting all the fastest rider in the one race, which is great for the spectators because what has happened over the last few years we never had enough A 250 riders or B 450 riders.

“Now we have the scenario where the top riders are scrapping and beating each other for the prize-money, with the top A and B riders putting on a real spectacle. Even the riders are now appreciating the new format and especially the prize-money.

“It is great for the spectators, as it’s the best racing that we have had for years. We had 350 riders in Cork for the first round of the championship, and we had the highest ever attendance of riders at the St Johns Point round with 376 riders, which in itself is amazing, and we even had the likes of Martin Barr, who does most of his racing in the UK, in attendance.”

I asked Mick about the effort required to get the championship up and running, as I felt that it was a way that other branches of our sport could learn from, and he said: “We actually learned from road racing, and it was Eddie Manly (who was with us at the Moto X de Nations for the first time) who was laughing at the lads, as he said that he could go out and win a road race and take home €500, and these lads are racing for a flimsy €20, and he also said that these lads need to be paid for going out racing.

“We also felt that Moto X racing was in real trouble, especially after the Covid pandemic, with a lot of our riders going across to the UK to race as there was little here for them, and they got used to travelling there. If we did nothing this year, we were literally running the sport into the ground.

“There was also a problem with clubs in the north running races on a Sunday, which never happened in Moto X, so we were lucky to have a good mix on the Moto X Commission, with Laurence Spence from the MRA and myself from the MCI Moto X who, with the other members, worked hard to get the clubs to agree to Sunday racing.

“While there were some against the proposals, now they are on board with the whole idea.

“Some of the committee members felt that we had seen the best of of Moto X, and that it was finished in this country from the spectacle that it should be. It was depressing, to be honest, to see the sport going downhill, but the commentator at Loughbrickland said to me: ‘Mick, this is unbelievable. I haven’t seen racing like this for years’ and it was exciting for him to commentate on as well, which was great to see.

“There is a great buzz about the paddocks, and in fairness we had a lot of work to get the money raised from sponsorship, but we got there, and we raised €30,000 for the new format. That is what it is going to cost to get everything together, the likes of promotion on social media, which some actually didn’t want, but it is 2022 and you don’t get anything for nothing any more.

“There are great photographers supporting us like Emma Lynch, but it’s the likes of videos that are going up on YouTube that people want to watch, and we also have our own Facebook page, as well as a website that we never had before.

“The trust the we now have between the two centres to allow us to run and promote a championship like that, and we really have a free reign to promote the championship on social media, and it’s working.

“Let’s be honest, some were stuck in their old ways, but knew we had to move forward, and Jack, if it wasn’t done this year, we may have just let the riders leave our shores to race in the UK, and lose them forever.

“Looking at the likes of Finn Wilson from Cork who in still racing in the Youths, and is qualifying for the Pro class, which is great to see, as he was on the under 21 team before, and hopefully will be again this year. These riders now know that there is no need for them to go to the UK, and they can stay here and fight for the right to be an Irish champion. With this format, it is also bringing on these riders, which is also great to see.”

We then spoke about the new sponsors who have come on board with the championship and Mick said: “We are delighted to have the likes of Nick Craigie from Electraction and Aton (who are a solar panel storage company). He has been a great supporter of the sport for many years now, and he said to me at the 100 miler last year, that if we were going to do something for 2022, count me in. In fairness he has come in with €6,000 – €5,000 in price-money and the other €1,000 in vouchers.

“Mark Mooney from Mooney Hyundai also came on board with €3,000. At the youth end we have a company from Navan who manufacture Pods, called the Pod factory, who are very busy building pre-built homes. There are also the following: Chilltec refrigeration, Heron Engineering, Stephen Russell Motocross, Norman Watt Motorcycles, Mediterranean Tiles, Jim Jones Plant Hire, Clogher Valley Windows, LJC Racing, Kidd Suzuki Motorcycles, Graham Ross from G & G Ross Mobile Stone Crushing, Russell Motorcycles, Eamon Mulligan Building Services, and Autobuy.

“It’s actually the MCUI Moto X Commission that is running the championship, and we spoke about the importance of having both centres on board together to get this championship working the way that it should.

“There are six rounds, and we are halfway there, and the next round is the local one at Gormanston. It will take place on the weekend of June 4/5, with the penultimate round in Doon in Offaly on July 23/24 and the final round at Mountain Quarter near Downpatrick on August 20/21.

“We have completed a lot of work in Gormanston for this important championship round, and we are looking forward to seeing the fans come out and enjoy the spectacle.

“The organising clubs are taking great pride in running their events, and that’s the way it should be.

“In fairness, all the money that was raised, we didn’t have to fight to get it. People wanted to be on board with the new format, which is also great for the sport. We even had a top Russian rider who wanted to compete in the championship, but the current problems with the war in Ukraine, and the embargo on Russian sport people, that ended that, but look at the way these riders saw that the format was worth the effort, as he was racing in the British Championship.

“Now that the profile has been raised, we have been lucky that the dates didn’t clash with the major events in the UK, so we hope to have raised the profile enough, and hopefully the prize-money will have also gone up for us to continue next year. These top riders earn their money and also deserve it too, so why not have them compete here and thrill the fans.”

The work that has been done to raise the profile of Moto X is working, and hopefully this will be seen by other branches of our sport and help bring back motorcycle racing to the fore in Irish sport.

