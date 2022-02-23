Thundering display stuns College

SWORDS THUNDER 58

GRIFFITH COLLEGE T’LOGUE 56

Swords Thunder produced one of their best performances of the season to shock promotion hopefuls Templeogue at ALSAA on Saturday evening.

Joan Black’s young side had won just two of their 13 games coming into this fixture, but a victory last time out against Phoenix Rockets had obviously lifted spirits in the camp and the home side put in a magnificent display to see off Griffith College Templeogue.

The victory was all the sweeter given the fact that the south Dublin side had inflicted a comprehensive 62-26 victory over Swords just two weeks ago.

Templeogue arrived at ALSAA knowing a victory would see them get to within three points of league leaders Ulster University and they must have fancied their chances given the fact they had already beaten Swords twice already this season, including that facile victory earlier this month.

However, right from the start of this game Swords looked up for it, and with top scorer Peggy Black causing the visiting defence plenty of problems it was clear that this was not going to be a repeat of the previous game between these sides.

Peggy Black and Niamh Donovan helped Swords establish an early lead, but Templeogue’s top scorer Hannah Murphy kept the visitors in touch with a couple of scores in quick succession late in the first quarter.

A Peggy Black layup just before the first-quarter buzzer gave the home side a narrow 16-13 lead.

The second quarter followed a similar pattern to the first, with Swords edging clear early on before Templeogue clawed their way back into the game thanks to the brilliance of Hannah Murphy.

The game was becoming a real end to end affair, with all in attendance enjoying a very competitive game. Tia Kelly stretched Swords’ lead out to four points 30 seconds before half-time, but the half ended with a Templeogue score to make it 32-30 to Swords at the break.

The third quarter saw Templeogue take the lead thanks to a couple of Murphy free throws and a layup, but Swords finished the quarter on top, with a late Peggy Black score giving the home side the narrowest of leads (48-47) going into the final quarter.

The pendulum swung one way then another as the lead changed hands on several occasions.

Swords had looked good when opening a five-point lead early in the fourth, but Templogue came back with three unanswered scored to level the game once more at 52 each with four minutes to go.

With a minute to go it looked as though Swords would be denied as Murphy put Templeogue 56-55 ahead, but there would be further late drama, with the ever-reliable Peggy Black scoring with 30 seconds to go to give Swords a nail-biting victory.

Top SCORERS: Swords Thunder – Peggy Black 21, Niamh O’Donovan 8, Tia Kelly 7; Templeogue – Hannah Murphy 21, Lynn Tunnah 12, Berta Rodriguez Carrera 6.