Thunder do the double against Donegal

LETTERKENNY IT 83

SWORDS THUNDER97

An excellent second quarter from Swords Thunder laid the foundations for an impressive victory on the road for the Fingal side as they booked their place in the second round of the Ladies Division 1 National Cup.

Swords went into the game with confidence, having beaten the Donegal side in ALSAA three weeks previously 78-52.

Swords were determined to make the long trip to Donegal worthwhile and they looked focused once the first buzzer sounded, taking the lead after some intricate interplay between the Black sisters (Peggy and Katie) to set up an early score.

Shannon Cunningham has been in good form recently for LYIT, scoring an impressive 27 points away to the Rockets last week, and she looked in the mood again here as she scored two baskets in quick succession to give the home side the lead.

Niamh O’Donovan showed some excellent skill to get past her marker before laying the ball off or Katie Black who levelled up the game with a two-pointer.

Both sides were intent on attacking as the game became very open and the lead changed hands multiple times during an often, thrilling opening quarter. Swords had the final say of that first quarter when O’Donovan scored two free throws to level the game at 24 points apiece.

That first quarter was played at a very high intensity and it seemed to take a lot out of the home side as Swords’ superior fitness levels began to bare fruit.

Katie and Peggy Black as well as Niamh O’Donovan began to find more space as the visitors slowly began to get on top and edge clear, with O’Donovan’s well taken three-pointer making it 45-35 mid-way through the second quarter.

Swords extended that lead further just before half-time with a Peggy Black two pointer, with the visitors going in at the break 54-40 ahead.

LYIT seemed to get a second wind in the third as they narrowed that gap to six points at one stage thanks to a couple of scores from Cunningham, but Swords regained control, scoring back to back baskets to take a 75-65 lead into the final quarter.

LYIT gave it their all in front of their home fans in that final quarter, but scores at crucial moments kept Swords in control and they secured victory and booked their place in the second round.