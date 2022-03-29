Thrive says: ‘Hello, Balbriggan! How are you?’ as mental health campaign is launched in the town

Thrive launch the 'Hello. How are you?' campaign in Balbriggan.

‘Thrive’ are bringing a national mental health initiative to Balbriggan with simple message: “Hello, how are you?”

Thrive aims to build an understanding and awareness of mental health and wellbeing within our homes, workplaces, schools and society by reducing stigma.

It keeps the character and identity of the town at its core and aims to create a mental health friendly community for all.

Part of Mental Health Ireland, Thrive are guiding people to help themselves by providing key support networks and processes to move from a deficit model to an asset-based approach.

Thrive involves people working together collaboratively and in a co-productive manner in order to generate ideas and identify the real problems within communities.

This empowers communities and works across diversities and inequalities to support and tackle the series challenges that society has, according to the organisation.

On April 7, in Balbriggan, there will be a gathering in the square where the Mayor of Fingal will say a few words and Ardgillan College Choir will be preforming.

At 3.30pm the Balbriggan Gospel Choir will be preforming in the Millfield Shopping centre.

There will be a presence in Balbriggan of the Thrive Group promoting the campaign throughout the day.

For a nation of great talkers, how do we really ask and really listen?

Hello, How Are You? is a simple yet effective mental health promotion campaign developed by Mental Health Ireland, that encourages people to say ‘Hello’ and ask ‘How, Are You?’

The concept of the Hello, How are you? campaign is to ask with meaning, and to really listen to the person’s response.

The campaign breaks down the steps: H.E.L.L.O.(H: Hello E: Engage L: Listen L: Learn and O: Options) which supports people to reach out, say hello and ask how are you?

Mental Health Ireland has co-produced a suite of resources to provide people with the tools and confidence to genuinely ask Hello, How Are You? and really listen to the response, as well as how to support and signpost someone to appropriate services or agencies if needed.

This grass-roots campaign was started by Carlow Mental Health Association in 2015. It has evolved over a number of years and has engaged communities, workplaces, schools and colleges. The concept grew and was introduced to the counties Mayo, Meath & Westmeath in recent years.

Responding to the recent survey conducted by Healthy Ireland, which shows 81% of recipients showed lower levels of social connectedness* in recent times, Mental Health Ireland has developed this campaign to start conversations, encouraging greater social connection.

It is also proven that people are six times more likely to reach out to someone who might be experiencing a personal difficulty, compared to those who have not engaged in a similar campaign**.

On April 7, 2022, Mental Health Ireland is inviting the country to say ‘Hello’, and ask ‘How, Are You?’, and to really listen to the answer.