Thrilling win puts Skerries on brink

SKERRIES 32

BANGOR 29

SKERRIES and Enniscorthy will do battle this coming weekend for the right to play in next season’s AIL Division 2B after they came through two epic promotion play-off semi-finals last Saturday.

After an 18-game regular season, Skerries had ended up in second place and Bangor third, with barely two points between the two sides. The Covid-affected season meant that rather than automatic promotion for the league winners the top four would play off.

Holmpatrick was basking in sunshine but with a swirling wind, and the best crowd of the season turned up.

Skerries kicked the game off towards the Churchfields end and some nervy periods of play ensued. Bangor created a good attack and were soon rewarded with a penalty which outside half Gareth Millar converted.

Skerries then had a period of pressure and a good lineout take by Tom Mulvany and subsequent maul was rewarded with a penalty which Ronan Mulcahy slotted to bring the scores to 3-3.

In the 11th minute the Bangor backs carved open the Skerries midfield and Shay Storey scored a good try which was converted by Millar.

Three minutes later a good Skerries attack was rewarded with another successful penalty for Ronan Mulcahy. Some kick tennis then took place, and when Bangor did decide to run Tom Mulvany stopped them in their tracks with a thunderous tackle.

At this stage of the game Bangor were having the better of the set pieces, whereas Skerries were threatening from box-kicks and counter-attacks, with the terrier-like Lorcan Jones to the fore.

The Bangor penalty count was starting to creep up and from one such indiscretion Ronan Mulcahy had a rare miss.

Oisín McKey started to make increasing yardage and from one such carry followed by some good controlled one-out plays from Ross Halligan, Colin Doyle powered over. The try was converted.

The last two minutes of the half saw Skerries defending stubbornly and the cagey first half ended at 13-10.

Skerries replaced Eoghan Carron with Shane Murphy and started the second half brightly enough with a couple of good carries from George Harrington. However the Skerries scrum lost a strike against the head and Bangor had a couple of line breaks where the last pass just did not connect. Eventually Mike Weir, the Bangor 7, crashed over and Millar added the extras to make the score 13-17.

Bangor dominated the third quarter and a brilliant 50:22 from the full back Danny Young led to another good attacking platform which was repelled by some good tackling and jackling by Kieran Leonard and George Harrington.

The effervescent Ross McAuley was starting to carry more and Skerries put together a good sustained attack. Outside half Paul O’Loghlen saw some space on the outside and threw a speculative miss-pass which was intercepted by Storey who ran the length of the pitch to bring the score to 13-22 as the difficult conversion was missed.

Skerries needed an immediate response and it was emphatic, with O’Loghlen kicking a great contestable drop out which Tom Mulvaney fielded, and a short pass to Oisin McKey saw him score in the left-hand corner. This was in the 56th minute and the score now was 18-22, so it was all to play for.

Skerries had replaced Cormac Murphy with Johnny Sherwin and this settled the home side’s scrummage. The lineout continued to wobble at times, though, and some nervy mistakes crept into the game.

Nevertheless, Skerries attacked with good intent down the left-hand side and from another penalty against Bangor, Shane Murphy tapped and scored from five metres. This was converted by Ronan to make the score 25-22 with 10 minutes left.

Bangor had a good period of pressure and in the 77th minute Conor Lusty scored after some intricate midfield play. This was well converted by the excellent Millar - 25-29 with two minutes left to play.

Skerries needed the ball and they got it after another good drop out chase and tackle into touch.

Tom Mulvany was replaced by his brother Jim and the Skerries faithful knew this was probably the last play of the game.

Sam Deering, who had shifted to hooker following an injury to Kieran Leonard, found George Harrington and a really good structured attack followed. Ross McAuley, Ross Halligan and George Harrington all carried well and eventually Deering took an excellent line and scored under the posts to make the score 30-29.

The extras were irrelevant as time was up, but Mulcahy slotted them anyway before the final whistle sounded.

This was an absolutely thrilling contest against an excellent Bangor side.Skerries were tenacious and kept their discipline throughout. The self-belief to keep battling to the end was excellent and the large crowd were rewarded with a great afternoon’s entertainment.

Skerries go on to play Enniscorthy in the final as they narrowly beat Tullamore 12-9.