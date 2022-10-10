Three month disqualification for man who drove truck while using a mobile phone

A 47-year-old man who was seen holding a mobile phone while driving a Scania truck has been fined €400.

Daniel Marlin (47) was convicted in his absence at Swords District Court.

Garda Dylan Toner said he was on mobile patrol at the M50/M1 interchange when he saw the driver of a a truck holding a mobile phone whilst travelling from the M50 onto the M1 on October 10 last year.

The garda said he indicated for the driver to stop and spoke to him at the scene.

A fixed penalty notice was issued to Hannon Logistics Limited, Coldwinters, Lusk, but was not paid, he said.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted the defendant imposing a €400 fine. He disqualified Marlin from driving for three months.