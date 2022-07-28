This amazing man and his flying machine prepares to dazzle crowds at Rush Air Display

Those amazing men in their flying machines take to the air this weekend as part of the spectacular Rush Harbour Festival and Air Show, with the air show itself taking place on Saturday July 30 at Rush North Beach.

A host of daredevil pilots are set to take to the skies above Rush, including Breitling Wingwalkers, Team Raven, Irish Parachute Club, Trim Flying Club, Irish Air Corps Helicopter, Christen Eagle, Eddie Goggins and many more.

In the run-up to the event, The Fingal Independent speaks to pilot Eddie Goggins about his love of aviation and life in the clouds.

“I think this is my second time performing at the Rush Harbour Festival and Air Show. So the last time was in formation with a partner Gerry Humphries, we used to fly the “Dynamic Duo” formation and I was wingman. Now I’m flying a solo display in the “Make A Wish” Cap 232.

“So what I’ve been doing is, all the air shows I’ve been doing the last few years, I’ve been fundraising for the “Make A Wish” charity during the show. Sometimes there are people collecting but at Rush we’ll just be asking people to make a text to donate €2 and text the word “believe” to 50300.”

Speaking of his aerial performance, Eddie says: “My show is all about doing single aerobatics, and I would compete in the European championships and the world championships for Ireland.

"So it’s a lot like looking at Olympic gymnastics or Olympic ice-skating in the sky with a panel of judges in an imaginary box that you have to stay within the confines of and you have to do specific required maneuveures and you’re scored on those, then you have to freestyle as well.”

Fifty-three-year-old Eddie has been competing in aerobatics internationally for about the past 20 years, he says.

Obsessed with aviation from an early age, he saved up for flying lessons as young man to turn his dream of being a pilot into reality.

Although a dentist by profession, he now acts as a flying instructor himself, and teaches newcomers the dangerous art of aerobatics.

Eddie’s 307bhp “Make A Wish” Cap 232 has only one seat, and is designed specifically for competition.

It has a very unusual wing structure, in that the curve on the top of the wing is the same as the curve on the bottom, meaning it flies upside-down just as well as it flies right-side-up.

Naturally, it’s also very agile, something required for some of the impossible maneuveures Eddie performs.

But are there dangers involved in what Eddie does, as trained and experienced as he is?

“There can be, like any motorsport, but a lot has to do with how you approach it. Aviation can be very unforgiving for those who don’t prepare and plan. A good pilot might be thinking how smoothly they’ll land the aircraft, but what’s much more important is the pilot who does all his pre-flight planning and preparation and he’s always ahead of what’s going on.

“You’re starting to fly at the edges of the flight envelope where the wing air foil interacts with the airflow in strange ways and there’s funny things that happen with gyroscopic forces from the propeller and things like that that take quite a few years to learn and master.

“You have to approach display flying very very gradually, and it’s probably one of the reasons why people are surprised to see that display pilots are of a more mature age. It takes years of experience and you’ve got to progress gradually to develop.”

Now, just days before the Rush Harbour Festival and Air Show, how does Eddie feel about taking part with the “Make A Wish” Cap 232?

“It’s a great privilege and a thrill, it’s something I always dreamed of when I was very young, when I went to an air show and I saw airplanes fly upside down, I thought it was amazing and you start dreaming of these things.

“I’m lucky enough to be able to do it and that people are interested in looking at it. But when you go into an international competition you spend the whole ten days of the competition getting criticised by judges who are picking out your mistakes, and when you go to an air show it’s a lot of spectators who don’t have a critical eye and they think everything you do is brilliant. So it’s a lot more fun than the competition side of it.

“It’s great because sometimes you get to see people after the show, and particularly with children they have the look of amazement that I used to have.

“If one person decides to take an interest in learning to fly because they go to an air show, you’re a lucky person because it’s great to be able to share that.”