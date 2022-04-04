They’re ‘Raven’ about Kavanagh as a goalkeeper

FINGAL RAVENS 2-11

TEMPLEOGUE SS 1-4

It all started with Graham Brody, the Laois goalkeeper, boldly going where no goalkeeper has gone before. Since then netminders have played the wild roving role quite freely.

You think of Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan and that terrific steal he made to deny Mattie Donnelly in last year’s Ulster final.

As of now, the goalkeeping role is so undefined that you’d imagine they will make room for them further up the field in future All-Star teams.

Which brings us nicely to Ian Kavanagh who lined out between the posts for Fingal Ravens in Saturday’s Division 2 encounter against Templeogue Synge Street.

A traditional wing back, the former Dublin minor was plugging a hole for Ravens but without compromising his natural game.

At every opportunity he ventured forward and with great effect. He was caught out just once, when Ger Vickery lobbed into the back of the empty net as Kavanagh was still in the process of trekking back.

That goal on 18 minutes would see Templeogue into a 1-2 to 0-1 lead. And yet the visitors scored just two points after the break.

Kavanagh gratefully took the plaudits after the game, for he was one of Ravens’ main driving forces.

They had Darren Daly in midfield and his nimble-footed play had Templeogue seeing double.

And then there was Barry Caulfield. His second-half goal was a sublime effort, the corner forward taking a pass off Alan Manning before sliding the ball under the keeper’s body three minutes in.

It put Ravens a point up and they never looked back. And so there you have it - three old hands still producing the goods.

For all that, Ravens have invested heavily in the up and coming talent. They were without Dublin U20 Seán Kinsella, but there’s plenty coming behind him.

Take Dáire O’Rourke, another to have worn the underage jersey for Dublin.

In his first full season up he has slotted into the number six jersey with seamless ease. You’d imagine the jersey is his if he wants it.

He was in superb form on Saturday evening at the Rolestown venue and with Seán Gleeson behind him Ravens had a strong spine right down the middle.

The aforementioned Manning at number 11, after a lay-off with injury, is slowly making his way back to fitness.

There was a moment in the game when it looked as if he might have pulled up, but on days like these when precious points are at stake, Manning battles on gamely.

And with wins over Raheny and Templeogue under the table they will be more than happy with their start to the season.

Saturday had Ravens up against Templeogue Synge Street, a club who had got the best of them in last season’s deferred Minor B Championship final up in Parnell Park.

Scott McConnell was the difference between the two sides that night with some exquisite free-taking and he was one of the visitors’ top performers in the first half.

Shortly after they had picked up the first of three black cards, Templeogue Synge Street found the back of the net through Vickery.

Ravens, with the extra man, slowly got back into the game courtesy of scores from Dan Sammon and frees from Dan Cibotar and James O’Donnell.

By half time Templeogue led by 1-3 to 0-4 but were again down to 14 men after Fintan Dignam picked up their second black card two minutes into the second half.

Within seconds Ravens capitalised courtesy of Caulfield’s exquisite finish in what would be the telling passage of the game.

Following a free from Cibotar, a terrific steal from O’Rourke set up a score for Manning, with Cibotar then firing into the back of the net off recycled ball on 39 minutes.

Now five points clear, Ravens didn’t take their foot off the gas, with Adam O’Donoghue, corner back on the 2020 minor team, making a good cameo off the bench.

And with Seán Griffith chipping over a score made famous by Dublin’s Brian Howard of late, Ravens had begun to pull away by the time Alex O’Toole picked up black card number three for the visitors with nine minutes to go.

Further points came from O’Donoghue and Pope in the closing stages.

Fingal RAVENS: Ian Kavanagh, Callum Monaghan, Seán Griffin, Ciarán Byrne, Cian Croughan, Dáire O Rourke, Dan Sammon 0-1, Caoimhín O Scanaill, Darren Daly, Seán Griffin 0-1, Alan Manning 0-1, James O Donell 0-3 (0-3f), Jake Pope 0-2 (0-1f), Jack Roberts, Barry Caulfield 1-0. Subs: Dan Cibotar 1-2 (0-2f), Adam O’Donoghue 0-1, Eoin O’Donnell, Colm Daly.