These three Malaide Leaving Cert students are top of the class

Lucy Dowling from Malahide Community School is one Leaving Cert student who certainly has cause to celebrate.

The Malahide student achieved an incredible 625 points in this year’s exams, or 7 H1s –the highest score possible in the State exam.

Lucy’s sights are now set on studying Pharmacy in Trinity College Dublin, and with such superb results she’s quietly confident she can make the grade.

She says: “I did quite well, I was very happy with the results. I got 625 points so I was thrilled. I was really surprised, I was delighted obviously with myself!

“My mam was delighted as well, my family all said they were all surprised but not surprised, but I put in a lot of hard work and did my best.”

Speaking of the exams, Lucy says: “With the Maths exam, I didn’t think I’d get a H1 so I was delighted, obviously it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be.”

Lucy says she wasn’t too stressed in the run up to the exam results, though she admits she “definitely had a few results nightmares.”

She adds: “My friends were delighted with their results too, and I haven’t met anyone who was disappointed.”

Oliver Jeffrey Carrick was equally chuffed with his results, again achieving an impressive 625 points.

He says: “It was definitely a pleasant surprise, it wasn’t something I expected but it’s just the grades have been inflated so I guess it’s just what happened.

“Funnily enough, because the results were so delayed I didn’t really give them much thought up until about a week beforehand.

“I was only really nervous until the day the results came, when I was opening them up.”

Like many students in Fingal, Oliver chose the relative calm of his own home to access his results.

The advantage was that his parents, and his grandmother, got to share the occasion with him, as he explains: “They were pretty shocked, they couldn’t really believe it.

“They were very proud and said “congratulations, well done”, and my grandma said she needed something strong after that!”

Oliver’s top college choice is Architecture in UCD, which, with his results, he feels confident about achieving.

James Cotter too scored top marks in this year’s Leaving Certificate, and was suitably thrilled with his results.

James, who achieved seven H1s and one H2, says: “I was delighted because I obviously put a lot of hard work in and it was good to see that the results matched that.

“I got my results online because my school couldn’t hand them out at the time, but then myself and my friends called down to the school afterwards and they had tea and coffee, so I met a few of the teachers and said thank you.”

The Malahide student says he found Applied Maths “quite difficult” compared to the previous years they had practiced in class. That and the Chemistry paper were “difficult enough”, he admits.

James wishes to say a big “thank you” to Chemistry teacher, Mr Causey, and also Engineering teacher, Mr Nannery for all their help.