The Swords gym that fought through the pandemic to emerge stronger on the other side

Covid has been tough for many local businesses, and not least for Swords business owner Keith O’Neill, who runs the successful Fitness Forte gym in Airside.

While Covid was not without it’s challenges, Keith managed to hang on to a substantial number of clients by moving his business online – offering personal training via Zoom.

Having trained as an apprentice electrician for eight years, Keith had to re-evaluate his future with the event of the 2008 financial crash, training as a fitness instructor before eventually opening Fitness Forte in June 2012. In his own words, “I haven’t looked back since.”

Keith speaks to The Fingal Independent about the highs and lows of running a post-pandemic fitness business in Swords: “We’re in the fitness industry, we are a semi-private personal training studio. So we’re a cross between I suppose personal training and class based. We have taken the personal training model and made it more accessible to people who may not be able to afford personal training.

“We currently have about 100 members and we rent a room here which is about 1000sq ft, and in the room we have various functional equipment. So we don’t use machines, we use functional equipment like bar bells, dumb bells, kettle bells, etc. We have all that functional equipment."

Keith employees four fitness coaches at Fitness Forte, so with himself the gym boasts a total of five coaches. Formerly a track and field athlete with Fingallian’s Athletics Club in Swords, he knows a thing or two when it comes to personal fitness.

Though the business itself is fighting fit at the moment, he says, there have been challenging times: “Things are good now, very good now. When we reopened last year it was bleak to say the least, but we have managed to hold onto a few clients that kind of kept the doors open over Covid and we were doing it all online.

“Covid was very challenging – to be honest, I’d say we lost a good 60% of our client base over the lockdowns, so it was very challenging. We were close to closing for good, but thankfully we managed to retain about thirty to forty clients who stayed with us throughout, and without that we wouldn’t have been able to continue paying our rent. Because we still needed to pay our rent during lockdown, we still needed to pay bills.”

Keith’s thoughts now are with the ‘Big 10’ birthday celebrations for Fitness Forte being held on June 11, for which he has planned something very special for his clients.

“We have a large car park here and normally every year we have a little small gathering for our anniversary in June. But this year we’re going a little bit larger, so we’re getting in a big marquee with a bouncy castle for the kids of the members here. We’re getting a food truck in to serve food and we’re going to have a few beverages and things like that as well.”

Here’s to another successful 10 years for Fitness Forte.