The remote workers of Fingal are connecting offline!

Grow Remote is a non-profit social enterprise that works with companies and employees alike to deliver training, assist job seekers to find remote jobs, and run offline events to connect and build communities of local remote workers.

At the Our Balbriggan Loves Learning festival in April, a group of local remote workers came together for an informal remote careers seminar.

On May 12, the remote workers of Malahide gathered in M-Space, a local co-working hub, for an informal networking event over beers, wine and hot food.

On May 17, half a dozen remote workers created a pop-up workspace upstairs in Joe May’s pub. Working together from 2pm-5pm in a social environment proved a nice way to finish the afternoon.

For many remote workers, a co-working space provides a more social alternative to working at home alone. Dónal Kearney is Community Manager of Grow Remote and has been based in Skerries since 2021.

He said: “Earlier this year, Skerries and Balbriggan were listed as top destinations for remote workers because of the beautiful beaches and proximity to both the city and the airport. There really is a world of opportunity for Fingal to take the lead on promoting remote working.”

Grow Remote Balbriggan met for their regular coffee meet-up on May 23, but this time were joined by six public servants from Gwynedd in north-west Wales.

A Welsh-speaking county, this delegation had travelled to Fingal especially to connect with the Grow Remote chapters.

The previous night, they also visited a Grow Remote Dundalk pizza event for eBay employees.

On May 24, Grow Remote Skerries hosted an informal event, again in Joe May’s - a facilitated discussion on ways to promote teamwork remotely involving employees from companies such as HubSpot, PepTalk and Jimdo.

One of the topics of discussion was the local landscape of co-working spaces. Balbriggan Enterprise and Trade (BEAT) Centre is often booked up and the temporary library in Skerries will offer space for remote workers too.

To find out about all Grow Remote events, visit growremote.ie/events

Grow Remote will run a free, online self-paced training for remote workers who want to make a social impact locally.

Starting on May 31, it involves 3 live hour-long sessions over 3 weeks. To get involved, emailcommunity@growremote.ie