The points go North as Glebe boost title bid

UCD 2

GLEBE NORTH4

THE top scorers in the Senior 1 Sunday division were at it again on Sunday afternoon as Darius Kierans’ prolific outfit hit UCD for four to move up to second in the table.

Entertainment value is almost guaranteed for supporters of Glebe North, with the Balbriggan side scoring no fewer than 45 goals in their 15 games to date.

Glebe came into this game in fine form, having won three and drawn one of their previous four matches.

UCD, meanwhile, were in decent form themselves, having lost just once in their previous six, with that sole defeat coming at the hands of league leaders Lucan United.

This promised to be an intriguing contest and so it proved early on, with both sets of players showing their attacking intent from the first whistle.

Glebe broke the deadlock 15 minutes in after some good link play down the left between Reece Weldon and Ryan O’Shea. O’Shea slipped in Weldon who found Darragh Owens in space at the edge of the box. Owens beat a UCD defender with ease before firing low and hard into the bottom corner to give Glebe an early advantage.

UCD almost hit back immediately, but Glebe keeper Ronan Browne got down smartly to turn a goal-bound shot around the post.

Glebe finished the half on top and they deservedly doubled their lead five minutes before the break, with Owens turning provider as he slipped a pass through to captain Noel Barrett who took a touch before drilling the ball past the UCD keeper.

Glebe almost put the game to bed early in the second half when Weldon latched on to a poor back pass from a UCD defender, but uncharacteristically the winger snatched at his chance as he blazed over from six yards out with just the keeper to beat.

UCD took advantage of that let-off and were back in the game just before the hour mark when they scored from a corner to make it 2-1.

Back came Glebe on the attack and 10 minutes later they were two ahead once more when Weldon scored the goal of the game, beating two defenders before unleashing a rocket into the top corner.

The drama wasn’t over yet, with UCD scoring a late penalty to make it 3-2 and ensure there would be a nervy ending. However, with seconds left Anto Burke secured the win, finishing well after a great cross from James Carroll.

Glebe NORTH: Ronan Browne, Ryan O’Shea, James Carroll, Ciaran O’Connor, Killian Brennan, Noel Barrett, Keith Murray, Ryan Connor, Reece Weldon, Anthony Burke, Darragh Owens. Subs: Dan Byrne for Ryan Connor, Eric Foley for Keith Murray.