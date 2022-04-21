The Our Balbriggan Loves Learning Festival set to return to the Fingal town

Pictured at the launch of the Our Balbriggan Loves Learning Festival is Zara Rogers, Adult Education Service Balbriggan, Fiona Kavanagh, Adult Education Service Balbriggan, Kiera Dillon, Our Balbriggan Programme Office, Mayor of Fingal, Seána Ó Rodaigh, Theresa McNally, Senior Librarian, Balbriggan Library, Janice Crowley, Our Balbriggan Programme Office. Pic: Fintan Clarke

A packed schedule has been put together for the 2022 Our Balbriggan Loves Learning Festival - a hybrid festival featuring events taking place both online and live.

The week-long blitz, from April 23-29, will have four overarching themes – Learning for work (Business), Learning for Employment, Learning in the Community and Digital Learning.

There will also be pre-recorded videos available on the Our Balbriggan website with practical advice on boosting employability, how to upskill your business, improving digital skills and expanding learning in the community.

A Loves Learning Festival section on Balbriggan.ie will operate as a central hub for information on all events.

The festival is hosted by various partners including Fingal County Council, Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education Training Board Adult Education Service Balbriggan, Baldoyle Training Centre, Balbriggan Integration Forum, Balbriggan Chamber of Commerce, Empower, Intreo and Dublin Regional Skills.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival will be a maker day held in Balbriggan Library building on Saturday, April 23, from 10am to 5pm.

The event will kick-off the festival and will combine pre-booked workshops on topics as diverse as T-shirt design, electronic audio card, puppet-making, Dungeons and Dragons, Coding, and no less than three workshops devoted to Lego!

The free event is open to visitors both young and old for a day of family-friendly workshops and maker showcases – and a specially curated “show and tell” area will see the Smart Dublin and Smart Balbriggan Teams facilitate a virtual reality tour of Balbriggan Town Centre, where the public can step into the future of the town.

Another part of the festival will include a Sports Inclusion Workshop for Clubs and Community Groups run by Fingal Sports Office.

The one-hour online workshop on Monday, April 25, is designed to build awareness around people with disabilities participating in community sport and physical activity.

There will also be an information session for job seekers on finding remote and hybrid jobs which will be hosted by Grow Remote, a non-profit social enterprise committed to making remote work accessible and supporting remote workers to live, work and participate locally.

According to Joanne Russell, Adult Education Officer with DDLETB, “DDLETB has a long history of delivering lifelong learning opportunities in Balbriggan.”

The opportunities to learn and love learning available within DDLETB provision include primary schools with Scoil Chormaic, second level schools with Balbriggan and Ardgillan Community Colleges and Balbriggan Youthreach.

The Adult Education Service Balbriggan and Baldoyle Training Centre cater to a wide variety of further education and training opportunities within the community.

Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh, Mayor of Fingal, said: “As we look forward to the second Our Balbriggan Loves Learning Festival, it is wonderful to see the tangible and practical benefits of the regeneration project coming to fruition.

“I wish the participants all the best and hope that they get great enjoyment and value from taking part in these events. Lifelong learning is for everyone.”

For a full list of events and to book other key events check out https://balbriggan.ie/loves-learning-festival/