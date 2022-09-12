The Naul all set for high drama

Cormac Howley's return to the Round Towers Lusk side is timely ahead of this coming weekend's Senior 1 Relegation final against Skerries Harps. Picture: Sportsfile

Were one to take a look at Fingallians using a wide lens, you would argue it paints a pretty picture.

Across the four codes they are already into one final, with two of the other three good bets to join them.

But in a region where football is considered the king of all sports, closer up things probably aren’t as rosy.

The club comes into this Saturday’s Senior 2 quarter-final with near neighbours St Sylvester’s in Naul (3.15pm throw-in) as underdogs, and for north County Dublin’s biggest club that won’t sit well with some.

Of course there are external factors to be considered. If one was to take a gander at these pages on just about any given week, you would see a number of local players strutting their stuff on the League of Ireland stage and even further afield.

The loss of former Dublin underage player Shane Howard to the small ball code is a blow for them too, but as the saying goes you can only play with the deck that’s in front of you and Fingallians will feel that on any given day they can compete with the best of them.

As mentioned they take on Sylvester’s in an all north county double header in Naul, the action kicking off at quarter past three when Skerries Harps take on Round Towers Lusk in the Senior 1 relegation final.

It is 60 years since Lusk defeated Ballyboughal Rangers in Croke Park to claim the Junior Championship, a feat they repeated 30 years later.

Under Leo Neary they have risen through the ranks and after three years in the top tier they will be reluctant to give up their top spot.

However, given that their opponents are a Skerries side who beat them in Garristown two seasons ago to secure a place in the quarter-finals, their time in the Senior 1 Championship may be coming to an end.

Certainly the loss of a number of key players to retirement has left Lusk struggling a bit defensively.But the return of Cormac Howley for Saturday’s make-or-break clash gives them options further up the field.

As for Skerries Harps, they will be looking to regroup after their sobering defeat to Na Fianna in the last round.

Missing two of the Smith brothers, and with Stephen well marshalled on the day by Na Fianna full back Eoin O’Dea, Harps managed just five points at a wet Donnycarney.

Nonetheless Skerries, with the greater all-round quality, should prevail on what should be an intriguing afternoon up at the north County Dublin venue.