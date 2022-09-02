Dublin

The Munich Olympics Massacre remembered by Skerries man who was there to witness history, 50 years ago

50 years on, Skerries man Aidan Arnold recalls his trip to the Munich 1972 Olympic Games and becoming witness to one of the most infamous events in the long and storied history of the Olympics

One of the terrorists involved in the attack on the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich Expand

Aidan Arnold

The 1972 Munich Olympics were billed as “The Games of Peace and Joy”. It was the first time that the Olympic movement had returned to Germany since the infamous Berlin Olympics of 1936 when it had been used as a showpiece for Hitler and his Nazi ideology.

In the minds of many Germans the Munich Olympics was their opportunity to finally show the world it was time to leave the past behind, that they were a rehabilitated and a forward looking country.

