The Munich Olympics Massacre remembered by Skerries man who was there to witness history, 50 years ago

The 1972 Munich Olympics were billed as “The Games of Peace and Joy”. It was the first time that the Olympic movement had returned to Germany since the infamous Berlin Olympics of 1936 when it had been used as a showpiece for Hitler and his Nazi ideology.

In the minds of many Germans the Munich Olympics was their opportunity to finally show the world it was time to leave the past behind, that they were a rehabilitated and a forward looking country.

As a young man of only twenty-two I would not have been aware of the undercurrents which still plagued the minds of my parents’ generation. They still vividly remembered the Second World War which ended a mere 27 years earlier. Germany had spent the intervening years quietly turning into the benefactors of Europe, desperately trying to make amends, combining a terrible guilt with a burning desire to start afresh.

For Israel their participation in the Munich Olympics was not just a sporting occasion. Some of their athletes and officials still bore the mental and physical scars of the concentration camps. Their very presence in Germany was a statement of hope that the past was finally being laid to rest, that their families and friends had survived and that life would go on.

For myself and a group of young Irish farmers, going to the Munich Olympics was the highlight of our year. The trip was organised by the young Irish farmers organisation Macra na Feirme and six of us availed of it. I was joined by Jim and Thomas Hagen from Balbriggan, Joe Byrne from Grace Dieu near Ballyboghil, Des Tallon from Wicklow and Michael Kenny from Kildare. We went for the two weeks to the Games, with a handfull of tickets for various events which were not of our choosing and with little else except innocence and enthusiasm.

The Olympics were officially opening on Saturday 26th August. We flew from Dublin to Munich on Friday 25th. The day before, on Thursday 24th, two men and a woman flew from Algiers via Paris to Frankfurt, 320 kilometres from Munich. They had three suitcases. Two of them contained weapons, the other one was bulging with women’s clothing. On arrival they stacked the three suitcases on the same trolly and headed for Customs. Walking through the crowded arrivals hall a customs officer pointed to one of the suitcases and demanded it be opened. Either by luck or by clever positioning of the suitcases, customs opened the woman’s luggage. The sight of frilly knickers along with the woman’s indignant stare was enough to have them quickly waved on by the embarrassed customs officer.

From Frankfurt the three headed to Munich’s main railway station where they deposited the guns in left-luggage lockers. On Saturday 26th another nervous Palestinian flew into Munich with 10 hand grenades in his hand luggage. They were duly lodged in a separate luggage locker at the train station. Five days later, on Thursday 31st, all the weapons were retrieved and brought to a small central hotel where they were checked and final preparations for the terrorist attack began.

For the first week of the Olympics everything was perfect for the vast crowds. Security was understated and almost invisible. Although there were 2000 Olympic security guards, to discourage memories of Germany’s terrible military past they were dressed in pleasant looking light blue uniforms and were armed with nothing more than walkie-talkies. As ordinary spectators we hardly even noticed they were there.

One of the things the six of my group did as tourists in Munich was visit the former infamous Dachau Concentration Camp. It was only a short bus journey from the city centre but local Germans, probably understandably, were not very forthcoming when asked where it was or how to get there. The Israeli delegation visited Dachau too, shortly after their arrival in Munich, which must have been a particularly painful experience for them. I came out dumbstruck and lost for words. For at least a day all I could do was walk around in silence after seeing and literally feeling the evil of such a terrible place.

There was an indoor museum section with graphic awful pictures of Jewish prisoners, German soldiers and Hitler’s top military officials. Someone had managed to gain access to the museum and scratch Hitler’s eyes out of every picture he appeared in. I presume the damaged pictures were restored or replaced, but I was genuinely surprised that breaching security in Dachau museum could be so easily carried out.

Our days were spent attending sporting events including athletics, archery, football, gymnastics or swimming. Alternatively we could go down to the black market in Marienplatz to buy, sell or swap tickets. The big finals of the 1500 metres, 5000 metres and 10,000 metres were all scheduled for Saturday, 9th September, and tickets for that day were as scarce as hens’ teeth.

People walked around for hours calling out what sounded to our Irish ears like “9 de 9”, their universally understood language for 9th of September tickets. If there were no competitions or we were tired of the entertainment of the black market, there was an open-air theatre which was free for most afternoons. There we could sit around in the sunshine and be entertained alongside a man-made lake, surrounded by gently undulating hills and hollows constructed from the reseeded rubble of the bombed-out buildings of Munich.

In the park it felt like hippy time in Munich. There were anti-Vietnam-war protests and a group of Born Again Jesus People. They were from America, singing songs, keeping us on the straight and narrow and doing their best to convert us to their way of thinking. One of them approached us with a beaming happy smile and asked “Do you know Jesus.” When my friends replied “No, but I knew his father very well,” he stormed off with a very offended look on his face. Irish humour obviously was not to his liking.

The morning of Tuesday 5th September brought fun and normality to a grinding halt.

Eight terrorists had already made themselves familiar with the layout of the Olympic village. A two metre perimeter fence was all that stood to protect the thousands of athletes sleeping inside.

At 4 am, dressed in tracksuits and carrying heavy sports bags, the eight of them looked and acted like athletes coming home from a night on the town. As they approached the perimeter fence they met a group of drunk American athletes returning to their quarters by the same route. The terrorists struck up a friendly conversation, helped some of the Americans to climb the fence, who in turn helped them across. The Americans headed to their beds while the Palestinians turned towards the Israelis’ living quarters. In less than 24 hours five of those eight terrorists would be dead along with eleven Israelis and one German policeman.

Twenty one members of the Israelis delegation were housed in flats 1-6 in the Olympic Village. The terrorists approached Flat 1 where seven Israelis were fast asleep. One of them tried to open the door with a key they had obtained as part of their forward planning. Yossef Gutfreund, a wrestling referee, was the only one woken by the faint sound of scratching at the door. As he crept out in his bare feet into the communal lounge to investigate, the door inched open and Yossef incredulously realised what was happening. He lunged against the door and screamed HAVA TISTALKU! (“Take cover boys”) Yossef probably managed to hold the door closed for about ten seconds before he was shot dead.

That ten seconds saved the life of Tuvia Sokolovsky, a weight-lifting trainer. In those precious few seconds he managed to push out a back window, jump out and run to freedom while one of the terrorists fired shots into the night after him. One other athlete, wrestling coach Moshe Weinberg, grabbed a fruit knife and slashed at one of the terrorists, but he was fatally shot and he died later, with quite a lot of evidence suggesting he was tortured before he died.

The terrorists now had four live hostages, but it wasn’t enough, they wanted more. They rushed out to Flat 3 where there were six Israeli wrestlers and weightlifters in bed asleep. Gad Tsabari, a wrestler somehow managed to dive down the stairs and escape but the rest of the group were captured and forced back into Flat 1. Their final hostage count was now nine alive, one dead and one dying.

Tuesday 5th September was a day of complete chaos for spectators and everyone else involved. The world woke up to the news that eleven of the Israeli team had been taken hostage in Munich, that at least one athlete had been shot dead and dumped over a balcony on to the street below, that an Arab group calling itself Black September was threatening to kill all the Israeli hostages unless more than 240 prisoners in Israeli and German prisons as well as Andreas Baader and Ulrike Meinhof, leaders of the infamous Baader-Meinhof terrorist group, were released. Incredibly, despite all of this, the German authorities at the insistence of Avery Brundage, the American head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), decided to carry on with business as usual and to allow the games to continue.

Brundage suggested to the German negotiators that they should contact the Chicago police department and ask for fast acting knockout gas which could quickly disable all the terrorists and save the hostages. Unfortunately no such chemical existed or had been developed. Avery Brundage was later severely criticised for his apparently uncaring attitude, many rightly or wrongly accused him of anti-Semitism throughout the hostage taking and the botched resolution of the crisis. Lord Killanin from Ireland succeeded Avery Brundage after the Munich Olympics as head of the IOC. The transition had nothing to do with the publicity surrounding the Munich Olympics.Myself and my Irish group passed the day in a state of total confusion. Although I was in the city where the most amazing story in the world was being played out, I probably knew far less than if I was at home with my parents looking at our 16 inch television set. I knew no German and all I could go by were second hand rumours which changed by the hour. Everyone huddled around in groups trying to find out the latest news.

If you had a ticket for a sporting event you went expecting the stadium to be closed but instead found it half full. If you saw a television on in a shop window you tried to make out what was happening but without the benefit of the sound you were little the wiser. The carefree atmosphere of the previous week disappeared overnight and by late afternoon worldwide public outrage forced the Olympic Committee to announce that the Games were to be suspended for a day.

It was not surprising that we were confused. Politicians and negotiators were even more confused. The terrorists first set a deadline of 9 am before they would execute the hostages. That deadline was extended to 11 am, then midday , then 3 pm and then 5 pm. The German authorities were initially inclined to negotiate but the Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir refused. “If we should give in, then no Israeli anywhere in the world can feel that his life is safe” she said.

Early in the crisis Israel offered to send an elite Israeli army unit to Munich to assist in the hostage rescue operation. Ehud Barak, a future Israeli Prime Minister, was commander of the unit. They were ready and waiting for instructions, but the call never came. Although the Germans did not have a counter-terrorist force, the German government rejected the offer, saying that “their security forces could handle the problem.”

German security forces contemplated a military style assault of their own on the Olympic village building, but called it off at the last moment. Incredibly they had not realised that not only was the world watching the siege unfold on television from cameras trained on the building, but the terrorists also had television sets turned on in the athletes’ apartments. They could see all the movements outside and would have been forearmed of any possible attack.

The German Chancellor’s son Peter Brandt even offered to swap himself for the hostages but his offer was rejected. By Tuesday evening it was dawning on both sides that negotiations were going nowhere and that more postponed deadlines were pointless. One of the hostages came up with the suggestion of flying terrorists and hostages to a more neutral venue like Cairo where it might be easier to resolve the standoff. After initial rejection from both sides, cautious agreement was reached. A plan was hatched to move the hostages and terrorists to a jet from where they could be flown to Cairo.

There were eight terrorists actively involved in the hostage taking operation at the Olympic Village, but German negotiators mistakenly reported there was only 4-5 terrorists involved. They finally realised their mistake at 9 pm when they counted 8 terrorists getting on the helicopters going to the airport. German security forces had five sharp-shooters waiting at the airport, one to take out each of what they believed was a maximum of five terrorist targets. Inexplicitly the authorities never passed on the information that there were eight terrorists heading to the airport.

There was a long list of other problems that were overlooked. Lighting at Fürstenfeldbruck was completely inadequate. Ziv Zamir, a high ranking Israeli observer who had flown into Munich early in the day, was at the airport and witnessed the debacle as it happened.

Communication was non-existent on the ground because nobody including the sharp-shooters had been given walkie-talkies – something that every tour guide or security officer in Munich was supplied with.

As if that list of mistakes was not bad enough there was one more crowning incompetence by German security forces that finally sealed the fate of the hostages. Their plan was to replace the jet’s crew with armed security men. Two terrorists had agreed to walk to the jet to check that everything was ok before they gave the signal for the rest of the terrorists and hostages to board. At that point the two terrorists were to be captured or shot dead and the other - supposedly three - remaining terrorists were to be shot by the security snipers. It was a dangerous plan but it was considered the best option in the circumstances.

At the very last minute, as the two helicopters were about to land on the tarmac, the eight security men disguised as crew decided the plan was too dangerous. They literally jumped off the plane and ran for cover. When the two terrorists boarded the plane and saw that it was empty, they immediately realised it was a trap. The security forces gave the order to open fire and all hell broke loose.

The nine Israeli athletes were tied together, helplessly imprisoned in the two helicopters. When the inevitable gun battle broke out on the tarmac, the terrorists turned their guns on the hostages and tossed a hand grenade into one of the helicopters. The Israelis never stood a chance. Five of the terrorists were shot dead at the airport, three of them survived and were captured.