The kids of St Helen’s NS in Portmarnock rap their way to becoming ‘Global Goal Getters’

The work of primary school pupils from St Helen’s National School, Portmarnock has been chosen to feature in the latest edition of the Our World Irish Aid Awards online magazine, Global Goal Getters.

St Helen’s National School was chosen along with Rathfarnham Educate Together National School; Our Lady Queen of the Apostles, Clonburris; Scoil Mhuire, Airlie Heights, Lucan; and St. Kevin’s National School, Sallynoggin to feature in the magazine.

This places the five schools in the running for a coveted place at the prestigious national final event taking place – in person – at Farmleigh House on Tuesday June 14 2022.

Fourth class pupils from St. Helen’s National School put together a creative and super-cool rap music video (https://vimeo.com/699407709). They wrote the rap and even used props and costumes!

Lauren Martin and Irie Stewart from 5th Class at Rathfarnham Educate Together National School submitted a beautiful song about how we can all work together to achieve the Global Goals really soon and look after the wellbeing of our planet. (https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/699027785/privacy).

Fourth Class pupils at Our Lady Queen of the Apostles have been busy all year working on multiple projects to do with climate action which include a video (https://vimeo.com/699062894) taken just before they headed out for their local St. Patrick’s Day parade, a Healthy Me and Healthy Planet presentation and inspiring messages.

Séan Gannon, Róisin Offenhausen and Adam Maritz, 6th class pupils at Scoil Mhuire, wrote a rap all about the Global Goals (https://vimeo.com/6994029910), while classmates Darragh Burns, Aaron Kelly and Meagan Geary wrote an informative article about three of the Global Goals – Goal 4: Quality Education, Goal 13: Climate Action and Goal 10: Reduced Inequalities.

Isobel O’ Conner from St. Kevin’s National School put together a whole magazine about Irish Aid’s focus countries, which includes a word search.

Congratulating the pupils at St Helen’s National School, Rathfarnham Educate Together National School, Our Lady Queen of the Apostles, Scoil Mhuire and St. Kevin’s National School and their teachers, Minister of State for Overseas Development and Diaspora, Colm Brophy T.D. said: “Our second Global Getters magazine is packed full of exceptional projects that challenge us all about things we can individually and collectively do to tackle the big issues facing the world today and in the future.

“I am so encouraged not just by the level of participation in this year’s awards, but also by the level of insight and understanding demonstrated by our young people when it comes to making our planet a better home for all.”

The five schools will now compete for a place at the National Final Ceremony and inclusion in a special edition printed annual magazine which will be distributed nationwide.

As well as the "School of the Year,” there will be additional awards such as “Teacher of the Year,” “Best Performance” and the “Gaeilge Award” for the best entry submitted in Irish.

The national final will take place on Tuesday June 14, in person at Farmleigh House and will be streamed live on YouTube.