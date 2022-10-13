The great Cyril Fry remembered at museum that holds his trains

Railway Historian and author Jonathan Beaumont at the Fry Model Railway Museum in Casino, Malahide.

Supervisor Tara Manning and Railway Historian and author Jonathan Beaumont at the Fry Model Railway Museum in Casino, Malahide.

A corner of the Casino Model Railway Museum in Malahide has been dedicated to the memory of Cyril Fry, the great model train collector whose collection forms the nucleus of the museum’s impressive display of model railways.

Cyril Laurence Fry (1905-1972) was the first son of Sydney Fry and Emilie Mabel.

As a young boy Cyril became fascinated by the trains that ran past the rear of their house in Dundrum.

When he was 10 years old, Cyril was sent to boarding school in England, where his passion grew.

He even helped start a model railway club at his school. At 17 he became an apprentice and went on to become an engineer with the Inchicore Railway Works in Dublin.

Throughout his working career, Fry spent his spare time building over 350 precision-made models and created an elaborate attic layout on which to display them.

This complex layout included signal lights and level crossing barriers, which all worked automatically.

He often worked from original plans and drawings from the railway companies to get the exact details and scale.

All of the individual details, such as wheels and doors, were made with their own mould, which was then filled with hot metal.

Once the pieces had cooled, they were filed into shape on a lathe and then hand-painted with a brush so fine that Fry could add his name to each model.

For many years Fry’s collection was displayed at Malahide Castle and then led a nomadic existence for a while before finding a permanent home at the Casino Model Railway Museum in Malahide.

The Casino building with its distinctive thatched roof is now sensitively renovated, and was first built around the beginning of the 19th century by Richard Wogan Talbot.

It is thought to have been a shooting lodge.

It was designed as a Cottage Orné (“decorated cottage”), a rustic style which developed firstly in England out of the Italian picturesque style of painting in the 17th century.

This style used shaped thatched roofs, elaborate woodwork, and the surrounding landscape to create the picturesque effect.

The Talbot family have lived for over 800 years in Malahide. Sir Richard de Talbot, a Norman knight, was granted lands here in 1185 for services to the king, Henry II. Richard Wogan Talbot, the 2nd Baron, joined the British army at an early age and fought in several European wars.

He was elected to Westminster in 1806 and served until his retirement in 1833.