The day that Rush came out to play

Last weekend saw another successful Let’s Play Rush gathering, the fifth event in the series under the EU URBACT project called Playful Paradigm.

Many families gathered at Tayleur’s Point for a glorious day filled with sporting games and activities.

The Let’s Play Rush initiative looks to create opportunities for people of all ages to connect with their local town and maximise the use of Fingal’s many beaches, parks, libraries, theatres, playgrounds, green spaces and harbours.

The people in Rush played with a variety of games provided by Let’s Play Rush and competed with each other in different races in an old-school sports day. The event focussed on promoting playfulness in Rush and on social inclusion and healthy lifestyles.

People of all ages enjoyed the event and the various youth and adult races, tug of war and egg and spoon races.

Spectators enjoyed the event with picnics blankets and chairs dotted around the field as they cheered the races or played with the many games available such as Giant Jenga and Connect 4.

Every child who was involved with Let’s Play Rush Sports Day received a medal and certificate which was presented by Deputy Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Cathal Boland.

Cllr Boland said: “The Family Sports Day was another great success, and I would like to thank Rush Tidy Towns and members of the URBACT Local Group who have made this a fun day for all.

"This initiative would not work without community participation and all the families who came along.“

Cllr Brian Dennehy, Chair of Rush ULG, said of the event: “The Let’s Play Rush events have been warmly welcomed by the local community and I was delighted to see people of all ages benefiting from the knowledge of our partners in the URBACT network.”

Ethna Felten, Acting Deputy Executive of Fingal, said: “We are happy to encourage a culture of play in Rush that helps promote a healthy, sustainable lifestyle as well as an inclusive environment for all.

"Since the initiative was launched last November, we have learnt a great deal from the Playful Paradigm initiative, and we will look at using this insight as we continue to transform towns and villages across Fingal into great places to live.”