The brothers with the Midas Touch – McCaul Goldsmiths of Ardgillan Castle

Traditional goldsmiths the past 15 years, McCaul Goldsmiths in Ardgillan Castle and Exmouth Market, London is run by Portmarnock brothers, David and Barry McCaul.

Known for their unique modern fine jewellery, each piece of McCaul Goldsmiths’ jewellery is designed, made and set in-house, from start to finish, using traditional techniques and modern technology.

David McCaul speaks to The Fingal Independent on how the business originated: “Myself and Barry started the business in London it must be nearly 15 years ago. I had done a lot of training and finally moved to London to do a Masters part-time. Barry had changed career, he had done a Phd in computer programming and decided to join me and change career. He moved to Antwerp and did a diamond setting course there.

“The both of us came together in London approximately 15 years ago, and set up a little shop, an atelier in London. I guess we never intended to live in London full-time, it’s just that one thing led to another. So about four years ago both of us having had kids at that stage, Barry had three kids at that stage, I had two, and we kind of wanted to raise our kids back at home. So we’re both from Portmarnock, so we decided to move home.”

David says: “To elaborate on the back story, I went to art college in Dublin, NCAD, and that’s kind of how I got into jewellery, that’s approximately 25 years ago. I did a four year degree in NCAD and then discovered I loved working with my hands so I did two years in Kilkenny in a goldsmithing course there that was very technical, all hand skills, so I spent two years there and from there I went to Germany and worked for a master goldsmith in Germany then did some courses in America and did some work in Florida.

"I did quite a bit of travelling and working before coming back and lecturing at NCAD but then realised that I preferred working at the bench as opposed to teaching.. That’s why I moved to London to do the Masters and study ring design.”

David says that with the experience he had built up with working with companies at home and abroad, setting up McCaul Goldsmiths wasn’t the challenge it might otherwise have been.

He says: “I kind of knew the runnings of the business and I had spent so much time working with high-end jewellery with bigger stones and gold and platinum, that I didn’t want to go to the lower side of things of mass production, I wanted to do one-off pieces that were beautifully made. So that kind of meant I couldn’t really do wholesale, I had to go direct to the consumer.

"That’s why I followed this kind of business model that I’d seen in Europe in places like Antwerp and Belgium and Holland, where it was an atelier style where you were designing and making the jewellery at the back of the shop and selling it at the front of the shop.

Following that business model led to David and Barry opening the atelier in Exmouth Market, London. At that stage, David was still setting diamonds and goldsmithing for larger businesses, while working on his own designs, often six or seven days a week.

“I continued doing that for years and years, slowly building up stock. We had very little money at the time so we had to make all of the stock, not like a normal jewellers who would just buy in stock, we couldn’t do that, we had to make it whilst still making for bigger companies to pay ourselves I guess.

"Once I'd finished my two years’ masters, I got a bursary to do the goldsmiths fair and that’s probably the biggest jewellery show of contemporary jewellery in the UK if not Europe, so that was a big deal and the jewellery was very well received there. That gave me the confidence to move on as well.”

David admits he is “kind of unusual” in that he spends a lot of time on the design side of things. He has also, he says, had the privilege to have worked with two of the best diamond setters in the world, one in Ukraine and the other in Russia.

David says of his and Barry's work: “It’s kind of a combination of designing and making everything doing all the diamond setting, the stone setting. A lot of businesses would send that out, but we do it all in our own little workshop and it just means you can keep control of the quality of the work. There’s not a lot of people doing that, especially in Ireland that are focusing on the design side, something contemporary but also focusing on really making it well and taking our time to do it beautifully. That’s probably what makes us that bit different.”

McCaul Goldsmith's newest workshop is located in Balbriggan’s Ardgillan Castle, where the business forms part of the castle’s Artist Collective.

The atelier offers clients the opportunity to browse the collection and meet David and Barry who design and make each and every piece on display.

David says of the move to Ardgillan Castle: “We’re over a year here now, it was through Covid I think for them that there were all these bedrooms lying idle, and they were trying to think of a way to use them. Since we moved back to Ireland we'd been working in our bedrooms originally and moved all our tools and equipment into bedrooms, and then we found a space in an industrial type complex but it wasn't really a nice place to bring customers.

“Then we heard of Ardgillan were advertising and looking for local craftspeople so we just popped down and had a look around and spoke to Tom, the manager of the place.

"We just really liked the feel of it, it has big massive old windows and there’s plenty of light and it’s just a really nice place for people to come. A lot of the people we make jewellery for are getting married or engaged so it’s a nice place for them to make a day of it, go for a walk and have a chat with us about having their bespoke ring made up. So Ardgillan has been really handy that way, it really worked out.”

David says business for McCaul Goldsmiths is "flat out” at the moment. According to David, both the Irish and UK markets are performing very well, this year being “probably the best we’ve ever had.”

"To be honest, Ireland is slowly getting busier and we’ve started to let people know that we're in Ardgillan because a lot of people don’t realise that we’re here. So it’s just slowly letting people know that we’re here and that this is what we do.

"Word of mouth is still getting out, but the studio is open here so anybody can just pop in. There's lots of people who come up here for a coffee and walk or whatever, then the pop upstairs and realise there’s artists and ceramicists and jewellers here, so we’re getting slowly busier in Ireland as well, which is great.”