The artist bringing a splash of colour to the streets of Rush

A talented artist is on a mission to bring a splash of colour to his hometown of Rush.

John Fitzsimons (42), of Fitzer’s Art, believes that the seaside town has the potential to be a picture-postcard destination, similar to what you’d see in places like Kerry and Mayo.

John is certainly making his mark in Rush, where his street art and shop front window displays have been credited with breathing new life into the town. He is the man behind the iconic image of legendary folk singer Luke Kelly, which he painted on street furniture at the junction of Main Street and Skerries Road a number of years ago.

His distinctive artwork also adorns the walls of Rush Cricket Club and the outside dining area at Jack the Bachelor’s restaurant, as well as the windows of local barber shops and fast-food outlets.

John recently paid tribute to some of the great football legends who came from Rush, with a stunning new mural on the walls of Martin’s Bar on Old Road. The work features Con Martin, who played for Aston Villa; Mick Martin, of Manchester United; and Stephen McPhail, who made a name for himself at Leeds Utd and is now a senior figure at Shamrock Rovers.

John revealed that he has great admiration for McPhail, who is an old school pal of his.

“Stephen really deserves a pat on the back,” he said. “He’s done great stuff for the country and for football. As someone from a small town like Rush, he should be recognised for his achievements.”

John, who has lived in Rush all his life, is frustrated by the town’s “dull” appearance and wants to encourage local people to play their part by painting their homes and buildings in a rainbow of colours.

“We need to brighten the place up for tourists coming in, especially on the road leading down to Rush Harbour,” he stated. “Colour has a very positive impact on people’s mental health. This isn’t something that’s going to cost a lot of money – it just takes people to get out and do it.

“We’re a bubbly nation and we’re laughing all the time – but Dublin city and rural towns can be too grey. Colourful buildings would better reflect our personalities and help cheer us up on rainy days.”

John said while there has been an explosion in street art around the city, it should be even bigger than it is.

“Street art is a fantastic way of getting young people to connect with their environment and the artistic side of their brain, instead of being locked in a virtual world on their phones,” he added.

John inherited his artistic flair from his father, Desmond, who worked as an art teacher at St John of God in Artane.

Businesses looking to brighten up their shop windows with spooky artwork for Halloween – or any other occasion – can get in touch with John via the Fitzer’s Art Facebook page and he will get to work.