Tesco alcohol thief has prison sentence suspended for a year

A 44-year-old man who stole four bottles of alcohol from a local supermarket has escaped jail at Balbriggan District Court.

Jurijs Cucins (43), Upper Main Street, Rush had previously pleaded guilty to the theft of vodka from Tesco on the Whitestown Road on May 15 last year and the matter had been adjourned for a Probation and Welfare Report.

The court had heard that the defendant visited the store on two separate occasions and stole two bottles of vodka each time.

He was stopped by security staff after the second incident and when gardaí arrived at the scene the security man told them Cucins had entered the shop earlier in the day when he had also taken two bottles

of vodka and left without paying.

The defendant was identified on CCTV.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted Cucins and sentenced him to one month in prison but suspended this for one year.

A further charge of the theft of a bottle of Port at Lidl on April 3 this year has been adjourned to June 16 for a plea or a date.