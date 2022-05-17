Teen who fled scene of drug search was carrying knife ‘for protection’

A teenager who fled the scene during a garda drugs search claimed was carrying a knife “for his own protection”, a court has heard.

Derek Madu (19), Dun Saithne Avenue, Balbriggan ran away when gardaí searched him, discarding a small bag of cannabis as he did so.

He left his backpack in a friend’s car and when gardaí examined the bag they found it contained a knife alongside Madu’s identity card and bank card.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to obstruction and possession of a knife at Hamlet Square, Balbriggan on March 29, 2022.

Garda David Woods said he was on patrol shortly before 7pm on the night in question when he observed a vehicle with two males on board.

As he approached the car there was a strong smell of cannabis.

Garda Woods said he asked Madu to get out of the vehicle and as he began to search him the defendant “took off running” and attempted to throw away a bag of cannabis as he did so.

The garda said when he returned to the vehicle he took a black bag out of the car and searched it.

The bag contained a knife alongside Madu’s identity card and bank card.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the defendant was carrying the knife in his bag “for his own protection”.

She said prior to this incident, Madu had attended a concert with friends and as they were coming out he had witnessed a Nigerian man being stabbed by a group of white males.

Afterwards he “couldn’t get it out of his head” and it had “stayed with him” making him fearful when he was outside his local area.

As a result, he was carrying the knife for protection, she said, adding she had spoken to the teenager about the seriousness of the offence and had told him that carrying a knife is not the answer.

The solicitor said in relation to the drugs, this was just a “once-off thing”, he was young and had tried it but was not someone who has a cannabis problem.

Ms D’Arcy said Madu is currently in college studying psychiatric nursing and is a “decent young man who has a bright future ahead of him”.

He had missed an exam that day in order to come to court, the solicitor added.

She said he was “not shying away” from what he had done and had pleaded guilty and wanted to deal with the matter as quickly as possible.

Judge Deirdre Gearty said Madu ran away from gardaí, discarding drugs as he did so.

“That doesn’t suggest someone who is on the right path,” she said.

However, Ms D’Arcy said he had simply “panicked” in the moment and had been “young and immature”.

Following his arrest, Madu spent six hours in a garda station and that had been a “sharp shock” for him, she added.

Judge Gearty said she would give the defendant a chance and adjourned the case for six months, telling Madu he must continue on his course and not get into any further trouble in the meantime.

She put the matter back to December 18.