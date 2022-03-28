Teen star Kimmage to the rescue for Skerries

SKERRIES TOWN 2

WILLOW PARK 1

Skerries Town kept alive their slim hopes of promotion with a last-gasp winner from the excellent James Kimmage.

Kimmage, only 17 years of age, has been a revelation for Alan Sweeney’s side this season and his two goals in this match brought him into double figures for the season.

One of the main features of Skerries’ matches has been their tendency to score early goals and begin games quickly, but that was not the case here, with Willow Park looking the more likely to score early on after a bright opening from the visitors.

Skerries’ lack of focus and intensity was encapsulated by the manner they conceded mid-way through the opening half when central defender Ken Costello was dispossessed by the Willow striker who ran into the box before squaring for his strike partner to tap home.

Skerries looked like a different side when they came out for the second half and deservedly got back on level terms just past the hour mark when Bob McKenna laid the ball to Chris Polis who spread the ball wide for Emmet Mullen. Mullen, who was introduced at half-time, put in a perfect cross for Kimmage who slotted home to make it 1-1.

With time almost up Willow sent up everybody for a corner which was cleared by Costello up to the half-way line. Kimmage controlled the ball, beat his man and bore down on goal before unleashing a magnificent strike from 25 yards which flew past the Willow keeper.

That proved to be the winner, with the referee blowing up for full-time as soon as the visitors restarted the game.

Skerries TOWN: Liam Woodcock, Keith O’Callaghan, Shane Kiely, Ken Costello, Karl Costello, Alan Leonard, Eddie Rpbuchka, Chris Polis, Paul O’Carroll, James Kimmage, Bob McKenna.