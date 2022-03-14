Teen cleared of having drugs for sale or supply but admits to possession of ‘six deals’ in a cigarette box

A teenager has been cleared of having drugs for sale or supply after he was found with six deals of cannabis in a cigarette box.

Josh Tierney (18), Westbrook Avenue, Balbriggan admitted possession of the drugs at Westbrook Rise on September 11, 2021 but denied they were for the purpose of sale or supply.

Garda Keith Coleman told the court he attended the scene following reports of youths acting suspiciously in a vehicle.

The car was searched and six separate deal bags of suspected cannabis resin were found concealed in a cigarette box.

The accused made admissions that it was his property, the garda said.

The drugs had a combined weight of 22.3g with an estimated street value of €446 Garda Coleman told the court.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Tierney had admitted ownership of the drugs and told gardaí it was for his own personal use.

She said there wasn’t any evidence of sale or supply with no cash, weighing scales, tick list or anything else to suggest he intended to sell or supply the cannabis to others.

Ms D’Arcy said she didn’t believe the State had gone far enough to prove its case.

At the district court, Judge Dermot Dempsey said he would give the defendant “the benefit of the doubt” and cleared Tierney of possessing drugs for sale or supply.

He convicted the defendant of possession of drugs and imposed a €250 with a destruction order for the cannabis seized.