Teen charged with possession of more than €1,000 worth of cocaine

A teenager charged with possession of more than €1,000 worth of cocaine has been remanded in custody with consent to bail at Swords District Court.

Rory Carr (19) is accused of possession of €1,200 worth of cocaine and €350 worth of cannabis on May 22, 2022.

He is also charged with possession of drugs for sale or supply and obstruction.

A bail hearing heard it is alleged the defendant tried to punch a member of the gardaí as they attempted to carry out a search.

Garda Sean McElroy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He told the court he was objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the offence.

Garda McElroy said it is alleged that Carr, with an address at Bellewstown House, County Meath, was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine and cannabis along with weighing scales and various drug paraphernalia.

It is also alleged the defendant attempted to punch a member of the gardaí before a foot chase ensued after he allegedly fled the scene in an effort to evade gardaí.

Judge Maire Conneely said she would grant bail subject to a number of conditions, including that Carr sign on twice daily at Drogheda Garda Station, that he stay out of Balbriggan except for court appearances and that he abide by a curfew between 11pm and 6am.

She remanded the defendant in custody with consent to bail on his own bond of €500 with independent surety of €500.