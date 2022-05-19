‘Teachers are well aware’ of stress faced by Leaving Cert students’ says Swords principal, reacting to exam reform proposals

A recent report which has proposed sweeping reforms to the Leaving Certificate Examination has been agreed for consideration by the Department of Education.

The report, which sets out a key list of recommendations, was compiled by the Joint Committee on Education, Further & Higher Education, Research, Innovation & Science.

Under the proposals, the Leaving Certificate would be renamed the Senior Certificate, there would be a revised syllabus for each subject; modularisation would be introduced for all subjects; all senior cycle students should have the option of combining traditional Leaving Certificate (LC) and Leaving Certificate Applied (LCA) Subjects; as well as a host of other changes.

Mr Peter McNamara, Principal of Loreto College, Swords, gave his thoughts on the proposals: “I’ve seen and read the proposals. I mean look, we all want to help students and we all want to reduce the stress of the final exam. So I think the idea of having some of the exams at the end of fifth and some at the end of sixth is a good idea.

“What people don’t realise, is currently in this school Computer Science, 50% of it is done before they go in, DCG 40% of it is done, music 50% is done, Irish oral 40% is done, and then there’s art, so we’ve six or seven subjects at the minute where there’s additional assessment, like over 40% of additional assessment included.”

The issue Mr McNamara has, he says, is that while these additional assessments are currently examined by the state exams commission, this has been called into question.

Although he admits it is “unclear” at the moment, there is a concern amongst teachers that they may have to assess their own students.

“I suppose you’d look at the strength of the Irish education system – the strength of our school is the relationships forged between the students and the teachers. You’d have teachers assessing their own students, and it would be a big change.

"I would say that whatever system, we must ensure that fairness is across the board, and that there is consistency, because as long as the current CAO remains, the pressure of Leaving Cert will always exist.”

Mr McNamara says that his hope would be that by “spreading out” the Leaving Certificate over two years – instead of a state exam at the end of sixth year – some of the pressure will be lifted off Leaving Certificate students.

“But we also don’t want the girls to think that, my God, they’re being assessed all the time and that can lead to stress and we saw that last year with the calculated or accredited grades last year.”

"The long and short of it”, Mr McNamara says, is that teachers are “well aware” of the stress of the current school final examination.

The proposals seek to redress the balance by moving more work into fifth year, and by including coursework, projects and additional components into an overall assessment.

Whether the proposals are agreed, or whether they will have the desired effect, remains to be seen.