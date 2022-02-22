TD says there are ‘plans’ for a third level facility in Swords after talks with the Education and Training Board

A third level institution in the form of an Education and Traning Board centre could soon be on its way to Swords, according to a local TD.

Deputy Alan Farrell told the Fingal Independent: “I met with ETBI today to discuss their capital budgets for the coming years with a specific eye on Swords and Balbriggan as locations for Training Centres as part of their four year, €250m College of the Future Plans.

“I am pleased to say that plans exist to provide a facility in Swords which I have been lobbying for, for a number of years and have raised it in the Dail and Committee on numerous occasions.

“I have further meetings arranged with both the ETBI and DDLETB with regard to this process next week.

“With FET included in the CAO process for the first time this year, it is imperative that Government and the ETB’s provide the infrastructure in our growing communities as quickly as possible.

“I believe a third level/FET facility will greatly benefit our young, diverse and growing constituency and it would seem logical to deliver this in our county town as an initial step.

“I hope to be in the position to work with Minister Harris and the ETB to deliver on this critical piece of local infrastructure.”

Deputy Farrell says there is a need for more of these kinds of third level facilities, particularly in response to the Government’s plans to retrofit homes for energy efficiency.

He raised the broader issue recently saying: “The Government has set out an ambitious plan to retrofit 500,000 homes by 2030. We need to ensure there are educational supports in place to cater for the approximately 17,000 workers required to reach our ambitions.

“I have raised this matter with the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, who I believe is committed to providing the necessary programmes to train, upskill and help workers take advantage of the opportunities presented by the National Retrofitting Plan.

“There are currently 17 courses available nationwide relating to green skills and these will play an important part in training highly skilled workers. There has also been a significant increase in the funding for the development of training services, totalling €31 million.

“The development of retrofitting training centres is another positive step in ensuring that we have adequate resourcing for this sector. There are two currently in operation, with an additional three to be opened this year.

“Having recently met with Education & Training Boards Ireland (ETBI), I am acutely aware that an annual capital budget of circa €70m is available to ETBI to deliver on the significant training needs of our population.

“We have the ability now to provide warmer, more efficient homes, which in turn will result in lower home energy bills for households all over Ireland; and provide well paid jobs in the process, allowing workers to thrive. This is a win-win scenario.”