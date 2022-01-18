Taoiseach impressed by development plans at Balbriggan’s Irish Institute of Music and Song including new 400-seater Concert Hall for the town

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, visited Balbriggan on Friday to hear of plans for a multi-million state of the art music campus in Balbriggan and turn the sod on a new concert hall planned for the site.

Founded by renowned conductor, educator, and CEO Michael T Dawson, the Irish Institute of Music and Song (IIMS) Campus includes the IIMS School, a ten-luxury bedroom boutique hotel in the beautiful Bedford House and Hall, shared accommodation for groups or students, the La-La Café & Restaurant and will add “the Lark” a brand-new state of the art 400-seat concert hall in the near future.

The vision for the IIMS’s development has been shared by Michael Dawson Senior entrepreneur and the founder of One4All gift cards who is backing the development.

The €12 million is being invested in the construction of the campus with the creation of 160 jobs when fully operational in Spring 2023.

The construction and development of the campus has been privately funded to date. The IIMS school was founded in 2013 and was previously known as The Fingal Academy of Music delivering music courses to over 2000 students weekly. The La-La Café and Restaurant opened since July 2021 has already made a big impact in the culinary circles of North County Dublin and the Bedford House and Hall luxury accommodation has already hosted international stars from Broadway and beyond.

Once The Lark is completed and opens its doors, planned for March 2023, the IIMS expects to welcome 250,000 visitors per annum and will attract music schools and groups from all over the world to learn, collaborate and stay in the seaside Balbriggan campus. In addition, The Lark Concert Hall will also host professional music concerts which will be open to the public.

An Taoiseach said: “The reputation of Irish musicians has helped open doors for us abroad, not only in the diplomatic sphere but has also helped pave the way for economic growth and paved the way for Ireland’s exporters to expand their markets. This investment marks a major milestone for Irish music both in Balbriggan and beyond.”

Michael P. Dawson, Chairman of the Irish Institute of Music and Song said: “What we are developing here is a whole new musical eco system where students get to learn, share and develop alongside experienced and accomplished musicians from around Ireland and beyond.

“Phase three of the IIMS campus, the new ‘Lark’ 400-seater concert hall will serve an immediate catchment area of 200,000 from Malahide to Drogheda. It will be a big boost to the area and will be a hub for both local, national and international music.”

Michael T. Dawson, co-founder and CEO, of the Irish Institute of Music and Song said: “Our vision is to increase access to quality music education at primary, secondary and third-level, provide inspiring musical experiences and connect Ireland with the world through music performance and education.”

He added: “We are privileged to have developed a fantastic relationship with local groups and artists in Fingal over the past eight years and the response we have had from the local community since moving to Balbriggan has been incredible. Our new location in Ireland’s fastest growing, most diverse and youngest town is an incredible asset and it has already become an essential stop off point with Orchestras and choirs from the U.S & Europe due to visit this summer.”

