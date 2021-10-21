Talented youths making a name for themselves

Team manager Mick McGinn gives his team talk to the young riders prior to the start of the competition. Photo courtesy of Ian Cairns

Kole Nally was a third generation of the Nally family to compete in the prestigious Coupe. Photo courtesy of Ian Cairns.

THE cream of Irish Moto X riders were in action recently, when the various teams, from under-12s to under-15s and under-21s, took part in three different team events at the prestigious Coupe de l’Avenir.

The Coupe de l’Avenir is the most prestigious and historic event in World Youth Motocross.

Held annually since 1967, the top riders in youth motocross compete with the best in Europe over a weekend in a three-person national team.

Past multiple winners are France, Great Britain, Belgium and Germany, and in 2018 there was success for Team Ireland for the first time ever.

Mick McGinn was once more at the helm of the team management and he said: “The cream of youth Irish motocross talent were racing for Team Ireland in Belgium and the ‘Coupe de l’Avenir’ is the world’s premier youth international team event.

“It is held in the sleepy village of Baisieux in Belgium every year and is attended by an average of 15 countries from all over Europe. Three riders each from the under-12s, under-15s and under-21 classes are picked by the MCUI Motocross Commission.

“Racing at this event is ultra-competitive, with the riders learning their trade here in the European heartland of motocross. It is a proving ground for professional motocross and riders excelling here will be high on the radar for GP teams on the lookout for the next big star.

“This year’s riders in the 65 class were Alfie Herron, Kole Nally (the third generation of the Nally family to represent Ireland at the Coupe, where his father and grandfather raced in their time) and Ollie Holland, while in the 85 class we had Cole McCullough, Jack Meara and Lewis Spratt, and in the Under-21s class we had Aidan Mc Donagh, Ben Kennedy and Reece Ross.”

Mick Mc Ginn is also the chairman of the North Dublin club at Gormanston, and while looking after the work of his own club and their events, the task of looking after the logistics of getting three teams of riders, along with their bikes, and everything that is needed for this event, is a tough job, but one that he enjoys.

He said: ‘The competition includes Ireland, Great Britain, France, two teams from Belgium, Portugal, Latvia, Estonia, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Germany and the Netherlands.

“The track is a sweeping grassy circuit over handpicked dirt, with severe drop-off and step-up jumps - a real challenge for these youth riders.

“Qualifying took place on a Saturday and the racing on a Sunday. The format is very similar to the Motocross of Nations adult event and is seen as a stepping stone to the adults.

“Ireland has had varied success over the years and again the riders have proved themselves as a real motocross nation, well capable of competing against the big countries.

“Sunday saw the Under-12s (65cc) finish fifth, while the Under-15s (85cc) placed ninth and the Under-21s came home in 10th.

“Despite the challenges that we had, I am delighted with the way the riders represented the MCUI Motocross Commission, and while it is always hard to replicate the success of 2018 we competed with pride and passion.

“Hopefully competing at this type of an event will lead these young riders to future success.”