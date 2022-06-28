Talented Fingal teens setting out to conquer the Europeans

Gavin O'Neill, alongside Malahide GC Captain Paddy Canning, with six of the trophies he won recently - the Club Championship (Tom Craddock Cup), U16 and U18 Irish Championships, U16 and U18 Connacht Boys and U18 Leinster Boys.

IT’S an exciting time for golf in Ireland, with a plethora of hugely talented youngsters looking as if they could make waves in the professional game.

Fingal is home to a couple of those very talented teens, with Malahide’s Gavin O’Neill and Roganstown’s Sean Keeling both recently getting called up to the Irish Boys team that will travel to Germany to represent Ireland at the European Team Championships next week.

Fifteen-year-old Sean (pictured right) has been making waves on the national circuit over the last couple of years and he showed his immense potential last weekend when he amazingly won the regional qualifier for the Open Championship at County Louth Golf Club in Baltray.

At the time of going to press Sean was due to tee off at Old St Anne’s in Blackpool along with 74 other golfers to try and earn a spot at the Open next month, but with only four golfers going through it looks a big ask for the 15-year-old to qualify for the Open which will take place at St Andrews this year.

Geoff Loughrey, former assistant to Rory McIlroy’s coach Michael Bannon, is Sean’s coach and the Tyrone native sees huge potential in his young charge.

“Sean is a magnificent young golfer and although I would be loath to make comparisons he has a lot of similarities to Rory McIlroy. He’s already played for Ireland and played at number one in that team when just 14, and he has also played in pro events in Spain, France and the US.

“He’s a quiet but confident young lad and nothing fazes him out on the course.

“He will travel to St Anne’s this week to try and qualify for St Andrews, and although the odds are against him the experience will definitely stand to him going forward.

“I’ve been coaching him since he was eight years of age and you could tell quite early on that he had something. Rory is the template when you are coaching these talented kids and his swing is similar to Rory’s and he is quite a long hitter already.

“He was in Portrush when Shane Lowry won the Open in 2019 and his dream is to play in Portrush when the Open returns in 2026. He’s so dedicated and never misses a coaching session, and for me he has everything it takes to go right to the top,” enthused Geoff.

One of Sean’s teammates in Germany next weekend will be Malahide golfer Gavin O’Neill who made headlines last year when he won the Irish Boys Open, Leinster Boys Open and Connacht Boys Open in quick succession.

The 17-year-old is has recovered brilliantly from a serious ACL injury in 2020 and his form over the last 18 months has led to him being touted as one of the hottest young talents on the island. According to Gavin he is really looking forward to joining a team environment and he is hopeful Ireland can do well at the event in Germany.

“There is so much talent coming through right now and players seem to be coming through younger each year. A few years ago the U18 Irish team would be full of just 17 and 18-year-olds, but now you see 15 and 16-year-olds regularly make the team.

“It’s a really exciting time for golf in Ireland and I love being a part of it. This will be my second proper team event and I don’t think that anybody has a better team spirit that us.

“I know all the lads on the team and we would regularly drive an hour or an hour and a half to go and practise with each other. I obviously know Sean well as he’s from Fingal too and we have had a few great battles over the last couple of years.

“The structures and coaches are getting better all the time and there is some serious talent coming through right now.

“My dream is obviously to become a pro golfer and I’m working hard to make sure that happens. I’ve been lucky enough to be offered a scholarship in Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona next year and I will start there in September 2023.

“Playing against some of the best young talent in America will help me progress, I believe, and I am looking forward to that next chapter of my life.”