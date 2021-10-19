Syls win sets up semi-final Fingal derby

Lyndsey Davey (right) and Danielle Lawless were in hot scoring form for their clubs Skerries Harps and St Sylvester's respectively. Picture: Fintan Clarke

FINGALLIANS completed their Ladies Senior Football Championship group campaign on a disappointing note when going down on a 5-12 to 3-8 scoreline to Clanna Gael Fontenoy in Wednesday night’s Group B clash in Lawless Park.

Goals from Emma Colgan and Allanah Coghlan, the second a fine finish into the roof of the net, had helped them into a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Nonetheless, having over-carried on a number of occasions, their lead might have been greater, with dual player Niamh Crowley firing against the crossbar.

And through their two hard-working half forwards Abigail McKeating and Caroline Mee, Fingallians managed to stay in front at the break despite two goals from the visitors - 2-5 to 2-3 at that stage.

However with former Dublin panellist Rebecca McDonnell influential up front for the visitors, Fontenoys eventually took control of the game and were well in control by the time Fingallians had grabbed a consolation goal following a nice run through the middle by Emma McCormack.

Meanwhile, in the Intermediate Championship, St Sylvester’s set up a semi-final meeting with neighbours St Maur’s next Sunday following back-to-back wins over Parnells and Lucan Sarsfields in Group A.

Although without their Dublin trio of Nicole Owens, Sinead Aherne and Niamh McEvoy, Sylvester’s had too much in reserve against Lucan on Sunday, with corner forward Danielle Lawless registering 2-2 in their 4-15 to 2-14 win.Kate Sullivan (1-8) and Sophie McGlynn were their other goalscorers.

On the day a number of their Under-16s were given first-team starts, with Anna Leavey and Chloe O’Brien in defence and Ciara McCormack featuring up front.

Also in group A, Skerries Harps, having already booked their place in the semi-finals, recorded a 3-17 to 3-10 defeat away to Clann Mhuire.

Nonetheless, keen to put in a good performance ahead of their weekend clash with Castleknock, Skerries turned in an impressive display in a game where Emily Dawson, Sally Dawson and Eve Kehoe were vital through the middle.

Also performing well was Roisin Leneghan who was incredible joining defence and attack, while the frontline worked tirelessly in getting scores on a day when Lyndsey Davey registered 3-12.

Clann Mhuire, for their part, were well contained, with their biggest threat Carla Rowe prevented from doing too much damage by the two Dawsons and Kehoe who took their turns markings Dublin’s All-Star nominee.