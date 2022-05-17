Syls show fight as they move off the bottom

St SYLVESTER’S wrestled themselves away from the bottom of the Division 2 table following a hard-fought 0-20 to 1-15 win over St Judes at Broomfield on Sunday.

Trailing by double scores at half-time, nine points from frees from Dan Murphy and three points from Ciaran McLoughney would see Sylvester’s overturn a six-point deficit 10 minutes into the second half to claim victory.

St Maur’s were resounding 7-12 to 2-15 winners over Naomh Olaf, with Evan Carthy making a promising debut at left half back, while Eoghan Conroy (4), Danny Butterly (2) and Paul Jones all found the back of the net for the Rush men.

That result leaves Maur’s just two points behind Fingallians who reignited their title hopes with a resounding 6-26 to 1-22 win over Kilmacud Crokes.

The news was not so good for Naomh Mearnog who, without the suspended Cian Hendricken and injured Chris Farrelly, went down 2-15 to 1-20 at home to Cuala, a result which leaves them second from bottom.

In Division 5 St Finian’s Swords, despite the loss of midfielder Niall Moloney through injury, overcame an eight-point half-time deficit to defeat St Vincents 2-12 to 2-9.

Crucial to Finian’s three-point win was the introduction of Kieran Murnane in defence, with early second-half goals from Eoghan O’Connor and James Shelly swinging the game their way.

Skerries Harps were impressive 3-25 to 2-8 winners over Craobh Chiarain, with a composed piece of finishing from Robert Kenny leaving them six up at the break. Corner forwards Ronan Geoghegan and David Graham addied goals in the second half, while Cian Coleman registered an number of points from wing back.

In Division 6 Wild Geese were one-point winners over Kilmacud Crokes - 1-18 to 3-11 - while in Division 7 a brace from Paul Kelly and a goal apiece from Colm O’Brien and Jonny Niall gave an understrength Round Towers Lusk something to cheer about in their 4-6 to 3-18 loss to St Brendans.

In the same division, Kieran Keary hit 1-4 in St Pat’s Donabate’s 1-17 to 0-3 win over Faughs.

Go Ahead Hurling c’ship draw

IHC

Group one: St Vincents, St Maurs, St Sylvesters, Round Towers (C), St Brigids; Group Two: St Judes, Fingallians, Naomh Mearnog, Clanna Gael Fontenoy, Ballyboden St Endas.

JHC A

Group Two: Skerries Harps, Good Counsel Liffey Gaels, Kevins, Cual, St Marks, Commercials.

JHC B

Group One: Lucan Sarsfields, Ballyboden St Endas, Faughs, St Finians (S), St Oliver Plunketts ER, St Judes.

JHC C

Group One: Nh Olaf, Erins Isle, Na Gaeil Oga, Trinity Gaels, Wild Geese, Whitehall Colmcille.

JHC D

Group One: Setanta, Clontarf, Round Towers Lusk, St Joseph’s OCB, St Patrick’s (D), St Maurs. Group Two: St Brendans, Naomh Mearnog, Round Towers(C), Naomh Barrog, St Brigids, Crumlin.

JHC E

Group One: Portobello, Ballyboden St Endas, O Dwyers, St Judes, Thomas Davis, Stars of Erin.