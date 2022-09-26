Swords Women’s Shed hold fundraising event for hospice

Teresa Woodward, Debbie Geraghty and Josephine Vaughan at the Fundraiser for Swords Women's Shed in St Colmcille’s GAA.

Paula McLoughlin, Helen Mulholland, Anita Fowler and Vena Croly at the Fundraiser for Swords Women's Shed in St Colmcille’s GAA.

St Colmcille’s GAA in Swords was a hive of activity last week, as Swords Women’s Shed held a special fundraiser for St Francis Hospice.

There were local musicians, spot prizes, and plenty of cakes and sandwiches as the recently formed Women’s Shed raised vital funds for a worthy cause.

Contributions came from Supervalu in Malahide and Thunders Home Bakery in Swords, with some local businesses also donating spot prizes.

Glenda McDonnell, founder of Swords Women’s Shed, says of the event: “Basically we’ve teamed up with Bewley’s, who are doing a coffee morning in aid of hospice care.

“We decided at the shed that we would do our own little fundraiser because we do fundraisers every month or so for local charities.

“We said we’d do this one because everyone has experience with hospice care, and my own mother was in St Francis Hospice.”

Glenda says: “We had a bit of experience with my mother – they had no staff to give her palliative care all night, and we all had to try and mind her until she could get a bed in the hospice the following day. It was terrible, but the care that she got was unbelievable, and she went peacefully."

Glenda says that the ladies of Swords Women’s Shed were “absolutely delighted” to get involved when she suggested a fundraiser for St Francis Hospice.

Swords Men’s Shed, who loan their premises to Swords Women’s Shed once a week, have also taken a collection box for St Francis Hospice, so that the fundraiser is really a joint effort between the two groups.

Speaking of the success of Swords Women’s Shed, Glenda says: “The women absolutely love the shed, we’ve got over 1000 members now on the Facebook group, and we’ve about 50 members who come to the group on a regular basis.

“We’re kind of like nomads in that we’ve no permanent place, so we’re working from St Colmcille’s. We can’t get rooms anywhere else because it’s too expensive or they have no space.”

Swords Women’s Shed started on Facebook in February 2022, with the first meetings being held in March.

Since its inception, the group has being growing from strength to strength, much to the surprise, and delight, of the lady members.