Swords women take to the shed as new movement begins in Fingal’s county town

Taking the lead from her male counterparts, Glenda McDonnell from Swords has set up the town’s very first Women’s Shed, and so far she has been left amazed at the response.

Swords Women’s Shed already boasts 40 regular members and 700 Facebook followers, and has a waiting list of future members.

The group has already outgrown its temporary residence in St Colmcille’s GAA Club, and is hoping to move to a larger premises as soon as possible.

Swords Women's Shed caters for a range of activities from yoga, walking, knitting and crocheting and of course a good old fashioned “yap” and a cup of tea.

Glenda speaks to The Fingal Independent about the surprising popularity of the new club: “The reason we started it up is that we think that women had kind of lost their community; we wanted to build up a safe space for women to come to, just for an hour or two, even to have a chat or a cup of tea, and then in between, do some activities.

“A lot of women they’re so busy, so we said we would try and get up an activity class or a walking class. It’s really for women all to get together, similar to the men’s shed, I suppose.”

Glenda says the first women's shed, Ireland’s Women’s Sheds, was set up in Co Waterford; a friend of hers then set up Westmeath Women’s Shed and then another in Navan, giving Glenda the idea of setting one up in Swords.

“I looked around Swords and I realised that there really isn’t a women’s shed, there’s senior citizens, there’s ICA, but there’s not really something for all ages, from 18 up. So we have from 18 up to I think 85, and they’re absolutely loving it.

“Our temporary base is thanks to St Colmcille’s GAA Club, and they’ve been absolutely brilliant. We’ve been using their place until hopefully we can get somewhere bigger. We’re having to turn women away because really we don’t have a premises that’s big enough.”

Glenda and her fellow volunteers have started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the club. This will be spent on insurance, the upkeep of the club, as well as any items needed for activities such as knitting or crochet.

“We’ll have mental health, because obviously that’s the whole thing around the shed, women’s mental health. We have yoga teachers, we have speakers, Chinese herbalists, and there’s so many women wanting to come on board.”

“We’ve had huge interest so far from all over Fingal, from the Swords end and Balbriggan and Rush and Lusk, Donabate, Holywell, so many different areas, Rivervalley, Boroimhe, they’re coming from everywhere.”

“One woman in particular, she lost her husband and this was the second time she had gone out since she lost him. I was talking to her, and she said “Jesus, this is the best thing I’ve ever seen happening.” It’s not just her, it’s all the women, the feedback has been just brilliant, and all the women go home laughing.”