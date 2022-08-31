Swords visitors take part in Youghal Ironman competition

Two men with connections to Swords completed the Youghal Ironman last weekend. Stefan D'Angelo who is married to Swords woman Roisín Murphy, and his brother Chris Hertel, came from Alaska and California respectively, to visit family and do the big event in Youghal. Photo of Stefan and Chris in Swords Castle.

Two men from Alaska and California with connections to Swords recently completed the gruelling Youghal Ironman despite the inclement Irish weather.

Stefan D'Angelo, who is married to Swords woman Roisín Murphy, and his brother Chris Hertel, came from Alaska and California respectively, to visit family and take part in the big event in Youghal.

Speaking from his home in Alaska, Stefan recalls his memorable trip to Swords and Youghal.

“My wife was born in Swords, she was born and raised in St Columbas Drive. My wife and I work together, we’re both financial planners, we just opened our own business in October and we’re here living in Alaska just going on nine years, actually.

“I came to Ireland because my wife’s parents are still there, and we had a newborn back in February so we have two sons, Cillian and Ronan, so it’s Cillian’s second trip to Ireland and Ronan’s first trip.

“It was the first time that Roisín, my wife and all her siblings got together since 2013 so it was a big family reunion for everyone. It was supposed to happen in 2020, but obviously Covid derailed everyone’s plans.”

Speaking of the Ironman competition, Stefan says: “It was awesome, it was my first full distance Ironman that I’ve ever completed. We originally singed up for it in 2019 before having kids or really anything, I didn’t quite get the time I was looking for but I had some bike issues and a stomach bug.

“It was spectacular, for all the fans and spectators that were out there, you couldn’t go any length without somebody cheering you on or spraying you down with a hose. I’m definitely hoping to come back, I don’t know about next year but 2024 is what we’re planning.”

The Ironman competition in Youghal kicked off for Stefan and Chris at around 6.10am on Sunday August 14.

Stefan managed to put in an impressive swim in the competition, clocking in at a little over one hour 11 minutes, with his goal being one hour 20 minutes.

The Ironman is a triathlon competition consisting of a 3.8km swim, a 180km bike ride then a full-distance marathon run.

Contestants have 17 hours to complete the triathlon, which usually finishes around midnight. Stefan came in at a total time of 14 hours, 18 minutes, and Chris, who is a firefighter out in California, completed it in a little after 16 hours.

"I trained quite a bit for the event – one benefit to living in Alaska in the summertime is we have 24-hour daylight just about, so I could still go out around 10pm and do a full two-hour bike ride.

Stefan says: “At my last mile of the run, my brother had a little over six miles, we had torrential downpour and thunder and lightening storm which was quite a fitting end to a race in Irish weather, because it had been hot all day then it poured rain on us.”

Despite the weather, the two brothers plan to return to Ironman Youghal in 2024.