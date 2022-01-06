Swords upbeat ahead of cup semi

SWORDS Thunder will go into this weekend’s Women’s Division 1 National Cup semi-final as underdogs against Griffiths College Templeogue, but there is plenty of belief in the camp that they can cause a shock and take their place in the decider.

It’s been a tough season for the ALSAA-based outfit in the league, with Joan Black’s young side winning just one of their nine games to date.

There have been a number of heart-breaking late defeats, including a three-point loss to Tipperary Knights, a four-point reverse against Marble City Hawks and an agonising defeat by a single point at the hands of Limerick Celtics.

Swords Thunder were supposed to play their semi-final opponents in a league match on Sunday, but that game was called off due to Covid issues.

Griffiths College Templeogue have had a mixed season to date in Division 1, but they are still nicely poised in second spot behind Ulster University after winning four of their seven games to date.

Their 21-year-old shooting guard Lynn Tunney has proven to be a real handful for Division 1 defences this season and she will have to be closely monitored by Swords Thunder in Saturday’s semi-final, which has a very early 9.30am tip-off time in Cork’s Parochial Hall.

Tunney was instrumental in helping Griffiths College Templeogue reach the semi-final stage, with towering performances in victories over Ulster University and Tipperary Knights, and she will be ably assisted by American duo Akeema Richards and Jah Leah Ellis who have impressed since joining the south Dublin side this season.

From a Swords perspective, they will need the Black sisters Peggy and Katie to be on song, while Niamh O’Donovan and Aisling Sullivan will have to chip in with scores throughout the game to keep the scoreboard ticking over for the Fingal outfit.

Swords coach Joan Black will be hoping that Griffiths College will come into the game a bit cold, having not played competitively since December 11th.

Thunder may lie bottom of Division one after winning just one of their nine games to date, but their progress in the cup has been relatively trouble-ree, starting out with a comfortable 97-83 victory away to LYIT Donegal before seeing off Marble City Hawks 56-47 at the quarter-final stage in early December.

The cup represents the last real chance for Swords Thunder to pick up silverware this season and the team will be giving their all against a well-drilled Templeogue outfit.

By and large Joan Black’s side have been competitive in almost every game they have played this season and they will need to draw upon all their fighting spirit on Saturday if they are to reach their first final together.