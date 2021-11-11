Swords Tidy Towns make it to finals of Pakman awards

Swords Tidy Towns were finalists in 2021 Pakman Excellence In Waste Management & Recycling Awards held in the Shelbourne Hotel last Friday night.

Swords Tidy Towns chairperson, Ken Duffy said: “We were finalists in the Environmental Education & Awareness Initiative category.

“A great night was had by our members who attended Rose and Gerry Brenan, Georgy Hughes, Matt Cullen and myself.

“However, we would never have had the opportunity to attend if it was not for the generosity of our sponsors, Supervalu Boroimhe, The Old Schoolhouse, Hennessy & Perrozzi Solicitors, Redmond Property and Cllr Joe Newman.

“Thank you one and all for your generosity.”

Swords Tidy Towns are now anxiously awaiting the results of this year’s National Tidy Towns competition with the winners set to be unveiled at the end of this week.

No doubt the hard work of the Swords volunteers will pay off once again with a good score from the national judges.

Regardless of the result, you will be seeing the volunteers rolling up their sleeves and working around town again before very long and the town is grateful for their efforts.