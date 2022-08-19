Swords Tidy Towns launches the ‘Tidy Estates Competition’

It’s time to put on those wellies and get tidying your local estates again, as Swords Tidy Towns launches this year’s “Tidy Estates Competition”!

Swords Tidy Towns have once again joined forces with Greyhound Recycling to find Swords' tidiest estate, with a top prize on offer for the overall winner.

Fifteen estates entered the competition when it was last held in 2019 and thankfully with the pandemic over, it is hoped even more will take up the challenge in 2022.

The competition begins this month through to September. Estates will receive marks for the presentation of their common areas (40%); gardens (30%) and house exterior (30%.)

The winning estate will receive a prize of €500, a free skip for clean-ups and a winners plaque.

Swords Tidy Towns have made great strides in competing in the National Tidy Towns Competition in recent years, having won four silver medals since 2017.

It is hoped the Tidy Estates Competition will help Swords Tidy Towns improve its position even further.

Swords Tidy Towns would like to thank Greyhound Recycling for coming on board to support the group in its efforts.

For further information on entering the competition, please contact: Grace Dunne Swords Tidy Towns Residents Association Liaison Officer on 087-6272332 or gracedunne45@gmail.com