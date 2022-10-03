Swords Thunder ladies make ideal start to league

Peggy Black led the way in the scoring stakes for Swords Thunder. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

OBLATE DYNAMOS 50

SWORDS THUNDER 53

Swords Thunder recorded a fantastic win to kick off their season under new head coach Ian Lynch.

Thunder eked out a three-point win away to league newcomers Oblate Dynamos on Saturday night as Peggy Black finished the game with 18 points and came good when the game was in the melting pot.

The first quarter was a tight affair and then the hosts came into their own in the second quarter, with Swords only managing seven points.

It was 26-20 at half-time, but Lynch’s side dominated the third quarter to level the game heading into the final period.

Tia Kelly-Stevens took some fouls in the first half but came into her own more in the latter stages to finish with six points.

With only three minutes left in the game Swords took the lead for the first time and this was when their experience really came to the fore.

Peggy Black hit a big three-pointer to put Swords ahead and it was a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Kelly then made a neat lay-up with 40 seconds remaining to give Swords the three-point gap.

From there it was just a case of seeing it out as the game became quite stop-start with fouls and timeouts.

Lynch was full of praise for his players post-match and he is very much looking forward to the first game at ALSAA. McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles travel to Dublin on Sunday for a 3.30pm throw-in.

SWORDS THUNDER: Zara Troy, Aoife O’Connell, Bethany Thompson, Laura Fortune, Peggy Black, Aisling Sullivan, Orla Keoghegan, Tia Kelly-Stevens, Elizabeth Black.