Swords theatre group stages dark new play called ‘Knife Edge’

Actor Barry McLouglin with Writer Tony Cash at the launch of the Irish Premier "Knife Edge" which runs at the Peacock Theatre, Rivervalley on the 12th and 13th October.

“Knife Edge”, the new dark and thought-provoking play by local playwrights Tony Cash and Susan Keogh, premieres in Peacock’s Bar & Lounge in Rivervalley, Swords on Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 October.

Themed on the subjects of abuse and mental health, the play tells the poignant story of a woman with a deeply troubled past, who is struggling to find a sense of identity.

Speaking to The Fingal Independent, Tony explains: “The play is a psychological drama about a woman who is confused about her own identity.

"She meets this guy and both of them think there’s something familiar about each other, but after a while it turns out they knew each other in another life.

“It turns out that she has a very troubled past which she’s trying to escape from, which has caused her an identity crisis really. I don’t want to give too much away, but there’s a twist in the tale and I think it works well.”

Tony says of the process of writing “Knife Edge”: “It was some time ago when I had the idea and wrote a version of it, but then we were distracted by Covid and lockdowns and everything and it didn’t happen at the time.

“I always had this fascination with how people see themselves and how other people see them and the difference between the two. Certainly your past can influence your present to that extent.”

He adds: "“Knife Edge” is not what you would call a light comedy, by any stretch of the imagination, but that for those who like drama, it is compelling viewing. It does contain some adult language and adult themes and that, but I think it works as a piece of theatre, definitely.”

Tony has previously staged one of his plays, “The Sawdust Ring” at the Electric Picnic, and has also staged a play about the life of Bram Stoker, entitled, “Unholy Trinity” which was performed in various venues including the Viking Theatre.

Director (and co-auther) Susan Keogh is full of praise for the actors of “Knife Edge”, and says that both Nadia Missaoui and Barry McLoughlin have been “a joy to work with” in staging the play.

Susan says: “With such a challenging and intense piece of theatre it is vital to have a focused and committed cast and both Nadia and Barry have lived our script since rehearsals began two months ago.”

Concluding, Tony says: “We are delighted to present “Knife Edge” in our home town. It's theme is dark but it is at heart an entertaining piece of theatre.”

Tony and Susan would like to show their appreciation to the staff of Peacock's Bar & Lounge for providing their premises, which they have said is “a fine example of a local publican giving back to their community.”

The two writers plan to premiere “Knife Edge” in Swords before deciding where next to stage the play.

Tickets for “Knife Edge” in Peacock’s Bar & Lounge, Rivervalley, cost €5 and are available at: 087-7510464.