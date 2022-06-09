Swords teacher honoured by ASTI for ‘extraordinary service’

Ann Piggott, 2020/2021 ASTI President and Mark Walshe, ASTI Dublin North East Branch who received an ASTI Thomas MacDonagh Medal and Kieran Christie, ASTI General Secretary.

A teacher at St Finian’s Community College, Swords has been awarded the ASTI Thomas MacDonagh Medal in honour of his services to ASTI.

Mark Walshe, a member of the Dublin North East branch of ASTI, was awarded the medal in recognition of his “extraordinary service” to the union by members.

The award is named after the historical figure Thomas MacDonagh who is a founder member of the ASTI.

Mr Walshe represented Region 17 (Dublin North East, Fingal) on the ASTI Standing Committee and the ASTI Central Executive Council.

The Award Ceremony took place on Friday May 27 last in the Gresham Hotel in Dublin.

The ASTI is Ireland's main second level teachers union and represents 18,500 teachers in community schools, community colleges, comprehensive schools and voluntary secondary schools attended by 80% of all second-level students.