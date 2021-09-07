Swords stop Bus in their tracks

Dublin Bus 2 Swords Celtic 4

A fine second half display from Swords got them out of trouble as they recovered from a sluggish start against Dublin Bus on Sunday morning. The 11am kick off didn’t seem to suit the Swords Celtic players who looked a step behind their opponents for much of the opening 45 minutes. Dublin Bus looked much the livelier of the two sides and they deservedly took the lead midway through the opening half when they were awarded a penalty which was despatched with the minimum of fuss by Gar Kenna.

Dublin Bus should have went two clear just before the break when they opened up the Swords defence but Dylan Moore’s effort was too high much to the relief of Stephen Trimble in the visitors goal. Swords manager Bobby Browne must have been delighted to get his side in at the break just a goal behind given how poor they had performed in that opening half and whatever he said at half time had the desired effect with his players looking much more up for the fight as the second period resumed.

It took Swords just five minutes to get back on level terms with striker Stephen Blake beating his marker for pace before firing a fine low effort which flew into the bottom corner of the net. Dublin Bus were still reeling from that setback when they were hit again as Blakes strike partner Owen Jones got in on the act scoring a fine shot from just inside the box to put Swords ahead for the first time.

The next goal looked like it was going to be crucial and with twenty five minutes remaining it went the way of the visitors with the excellent Jones putting his side 3-1 ahead with another excellent finish. Dublin Bus were given the chance to get back into the game almost immediately when they were awarded a second penalty of the game but this time Stephen Trimble got the better of the exchange as Gar Carty saw his effort saved.

Dublin Bus did manage to get it back to 3-2 ten minutes from time when Dylan Moore beat Trimble with a low shot from close range but despite piling on the pressure late on it was the visitors who had the final say late on when substitute Lewis Skelly scored a brilliant fourth as he beat two players before firing home.

Swords Celtic: Stephen Trimble, Darren Brewster, Graham Duff, Rob Lambe, Gavin Logan, Sean Kelly, Derek Bermingham, Chris Gough, Lewis Skelly, Owen Jones, Stephen Blake

