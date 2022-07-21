Swords songwriter, Joey Gavin releases his debut album

An Irish songwriter and guitarist from Swords has just released his debut album following what he confesses was a “long and arduous process” in the studio to make what transpired to be “something quite beautiful.”

Joey Gavin has lived in Berlin the past four years, and has finally just released his debut album, ‘Between the Mountains and The Mystery.”

Recorded over three years – between Dublin, Kerry, Crete and Berlin - the album is “a work of patience, joy and community, exploring classic songwriting blended with contemporary experimental music and psychedelic textures.”

Joey speaks to the Fingal Independent about "Between the Mountains and the Mystery” and some of his major influences: “I recorded the album in Ailfionn Studios on Richmond Road in Dublin 1, just off Drumcondra. Also where I live in Berlin during the pandemic I recorded in a place called Petersburgh Art Space (PAS.)

“My influences would be...Neil Young is a big one, Fleet Foxes, they’re amazing, Bill Callahan, Smog, Ariel Pink is a big one. There’s Josephine Foster, she’s a big one, and then Bob Dylan, the big daddy of songwriters.”

How did Joey find the recording process for his new album?

“Difficult! It was a big project, it took a lot of people and it was a learning curve, it was a lot of stops and starts, a lot of ups and downs. It was quite a challenge to find the right songs and then put them on and take the old ones off.

"So the initial shape of it definitely changed a lot and it was quite a long process, so I would say it took four years because I moved country and was pretty broke and studio time is expensive…

“I play with a lot of different people, it might be like a rock band, a four piece or acoustic sets with violins and accordions and clarinets. There are musicians I play a lot with in Dublin, from bands like Thumper, they’re good friends of mine and I used to play in that band, so when I go back I hook up with them.

“Then in Berlin there’s American people and a lot of Irish musicians out here as well so we play a slightly more stripped down acoustic based perfomances.”

Since his debut EP in 2017, Joey has toured the US, Ireland and Europe extensively. His stylistically varied live show has become richly dynamic and refined with music ranging from punk to folk and lullabies.

An avid collaborator, in the last decade he has co-founded Irish noise rock band Thumper, Irish experimental group, ActorLeviathan (featuring Oisin Furlong) and Berlin-based improvised band Deep Turtle and has also collaborated, co-written and toured with a vast array of musicians including Bryan Eubanks on Ligia Lewis Dance Piece (Stillnot Still), Cathy Davey, Nicholas Kluzek, and US songwriter Elizabeth Moen.

“Between the Mountains and the Mystery” is available now, including on 12” vinyl.

The singles “Home Sweet Home” and “I Want You To Stay” will be released towards the end of July.



