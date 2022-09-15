Swords singer/songwriter Chris Wilson releases brand new EP

Several formative experiences led Chris Wilson DC to write his new EP ‘Stone Fireflies, a collection of five gloriously very different songs.

The singer songwriter from Swords was formerly a pastry chef, and at the pinnacle of his culinary career he worked for a former Michelin star Irish chef; notorious in the industry for not paying staff and suppliers.

After working six weeks - without any pay - Chris put down his knife and left Ireland to become a songwriter. He then toured Asia and Australia, developing both his style and repertoire of writing.

Chris and his long time musical friend Grahame Rolfe began arranging and recording a five track EP titled ‘Stone Fireflies’. Halfway through production on the EP, the pandemic began. Stone Fireflies was finished remotely during lockdowns between London and Dublin. The full ep is now available on all streaming platforms.

The title of the EP comes from the lyric “Find I with the rocks in the sky, stone fireflies” from ‘Pure Energy’ a song featured on the EP. The artwork reflects the inspiration for the ‘Pure Energy’ , a fever dream Chris had as a young child where his bed was surrounded by rock.

The EP includes: ‘Now I see You’, ‘Pure Energy’, ‘Silent Revolution’, ‘Wish you All the Love in the World’ and ‘Holly’.